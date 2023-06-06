Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown take batting practice with the Phillies

A.J. Brown isn’t about to quit his day job, but the Eagles star wide receiver flashed his power in a guest batting practice session.

Brown and Jalen Hurts dropped by Citizens Bank Park to take a few hacks, drawing an audience of Phillies players, including Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

The righty-swinging Brown, drafted out of high school by the Padres in 2016, took coach Bobby Dickerson deep to left field.

Even Schwarber, reigning NL home-run king, was impressed.

“He’s a strong guy,” Schwarber said upon walking back into the clubhouse.

Advertisement

Said Thomson: “He’d be my four-hole hitter. Jalen would lead off.”

Hurts said he and Brown were practicing for DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game Saturday at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.

“It’s amazing to me,” Thomson said. “Those guys are such great athletes.”

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Lane Johnson ‘feeling good, moving good’ after recovery from groin surgery