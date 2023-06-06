Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown take batting practice with the Phillies
Swing, batter, batter, swing, isn't normally a chant at Eagles games, but Hurts and Brown have proven to be versatile athletes, venturing down the street to the Phillies' ballpark.
A.J. Brown isn’t about to quit his day job, but the Eagles star wide receiver flashed his power in a guest batting practice session.
Brown and Jalen Hurts dropped by Citizens Bank Park to take a few hacks, drawing an audience of Phillies players, including Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.
The righty-swinging Brown, drafted out of high school by the Padres in 2016, took coach Bobby Dickerson deep to left field.
Even Schwarber, reigning NL home-run king, was impressed.
“He’s a strong guy,” Schwarber said upon walking back into the clubhouse.
Said Thomson: “He’d be my four-hole hitter. Jalen would lead off.”
Hurts said he and Brown were practicing for DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game Saturday at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.
“It’s amazing to me,” Thomson said. “Those guys are such great athletes.”
