Johan Rojas still isn’t playing the outfield, but the Phillies think he’ll be ready for opening day

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Between the rain showers Monday, Johan Rojas grabbed his mitt, went to the outfield, and played catch from about 90 feet with Phillies coach Paco Figueroa.

“Better,” Rojas said of his sore right shoulder.

Good enough to start playing center field?

“I don’t know exactly [when],” Rojas said. “Soon.”

With that, Rojas made three plate appearances as the designated hitter against the Twins. He singled through the right side in the first inning against Minnesota starter Pablo López in a rain-delayed 4-1 victory before an announced crowd of 7,963 at Lee Health Sports Complex. It marked his seventh Grapefruit League game, all as a DH after injuring his right shoulder in winter ball.

The Phillies have delayed Rojas’ appearances in the outfield until he completes a throwing program to rebuild his arm strength. It’s notable because Rojas’ strength is his defense. Also, because the Phillies don’t have many righty-hitting outfielders to share time in center field if Brandon Marsh doesn’t figure out left-handed pitching.

And with less than three weeks until the March 27 opener in Washington, it would seem that time is running short for Rojas to be ready.

But manager Rob Thomson said Rojas will stretch his throws to 120 feet before Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox in Fort Myers. Later in the week, the Phillies will likely have him throw to bases, first at 60% to 70%, then at 100%, before clearing him to play.

Meantime, Rojas has been “power shagging” — running full-tilt after fly balls — in batting practice to keep his legs in shape and maintain his endurance.

“We think he’s going to be ready for opening day,” Thomson said. “He does such a great job getting his work in that I have really no concern about his defense or about him playing multiple innings — six, seven, eight — right out of the chute. He’s in such great shape.”

Who stood out: Kody Clemens played first base and collected two hits, including a triple on a sinking liner that went underneath charging right fielder Matt Wallner’s glove. Clemens is 9-for-24 (.375) with two homers in pursuit of a bench spot. He’s out of minor-league options, which may work to his advantage. But he bats left-handed, and the Phillies have a lefty-leaning lineup.

In addition to Rojas, regulars Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, and Marsh got one hit apiece. Stott’s two-strike single drove home a run with two out in a four-run second inning against López.

Triple-A infielder Rodolfo Castro, playing outfield for the first time ever in a game, broke the wrong way in left field on a fly ball that fell for a single in the sixth inning, then redeemed himself one batter later with the correct read on a line drive.

On the mound: Right-handers Seth Johnson and Alan Rangel each tossed two scoreless innings, then got optioned to triple A after the game. Rangel struck out Twins star Carlos Correa on a nasty slider and got Byron Buxton and Willi Castro on called-strike changeups. ... Koyo Aoyagi sidestepped a two-out walk to Correa to pitch a scoreless seventh inning.

Quotable: “Obviously we have the best rotation in baseball, right? So, it’s going to be tough to crack. But I just want to be standing ready and showing I’m a viable option.” — Johnson on being a depth starter in triple A

On deck: The Phillies will complete a two-day Fort Myers swing at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Red Sox. Pitching prospect Mick Abel is slated to make his first Grapefruit League start vs. Boston righty Lucas Giolito. The game will be streamed on MLB.com.