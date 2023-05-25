John Kruk was not a happy camper during Phillies’ comeback win

As an announcer, John Kruk has never been confused for a ray of sunshine. But the NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst was downright miserable during the Phillies’ extra-innings win against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday.

The misery began in the seventh inning, when Kruk was apoplectic after home plate umpire Junior Valentine forced Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon to move his rosin bags off the mound. Kruk got so angry, he seemingly came close to cursing on air, causing play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy to toss out a nervous, “Now John, watch it.”

“Is he throwing sidearm? Is his hand dragging the ground? Is his knuckles grabbing the ground? Then how the hell does that rosin bag cause a distraction?” an angry Kruk asked during the broadcast. “Un-fricken-real.”

Fast-forward to the top of the tenth inning, with the score tied 5-5.

Phillies manager Rob Thompson explained after the game that Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas was warned twice by Valentine over attempts to bait Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel into getting set early, which would’ve been a pitch clock violation. According to the new MLB rules in place this season, pitchers can’t come set prior to the batter becoming alert in the box, the so-called “Scherzer Rule.”

Moments later, it appeared something similar happened, but the umpire said it was a pitch clock violation on Kimbrel, and awarded Rojas a ball. The delay and the lack of clarity in what was going on caused Kruk to just about lose it in the booth.

“Ah, dear crap almighty,” Kruk said. “What a joke! What a circus this game’s turned into!”

“What the hell’s Kimbrel supposed to do? They had a meeting for 15 minutes, and he steps on the mound and they call … This is a joke,” Kruk added. “They keep making up rules until no one knows what’s going on.”

Kruk wasn’t done. After the game, he and McCarthy interviewed Alec Bohm, who hit a bases-loaded walk-off in the bottom of the 10th inning to win the game. Naturally, the incident during the top of the 10th inning came up.

“I didn’t know what was going on the whole time,” Bohm said of the incident, which the umpires never explained to the players or fans.

“Alec, no one does, my friend. No one does,” Kruk shot back.

Kruk wasn’t the only one angry at the officiating. After the game, fellow NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst Ricky Bottalico went off on Valentine, calling him the “worst home plate umpire I’ve ever seen in Major League Baseball.”

“He could not get anything right,” Bottalico said. “He was doing circles with that pitch timer thing. He was a disaster.”

After the game, Thompson explained what the umpires told him about the situation.

“They said Kimbrel started too early,” Thompson told reporters. “Well, Rojas stands with his left foot in the box, and his right foot is kind-of set back, and he’s looking right at Kimbrel. So my point was, ‘It’s the tenth inning, there’s no batter’s box there. How does Kimbrel know he’s not in the batter’s box?’”

Upcoming Phillies schedule

Thanks to MLB’s new balanced schedule, the Phillies have only played three games against NL East opponents in their first 49 games. But that’s all about to change.

The fourth-place Phillies will play 10-straight games on the road against the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Washington Nationals. They’ll also get some national exposure in the coming week, with games on FS1, TBS, and ESPN.

Here’s the Phillies upcoming schedule

Phillies at Atlanta Braves Game 1: Thursday, 7:20 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Game 2: Friday, 7:20 p.m. (NBC10, WIP) Game 3: Saturday, 4:10 p.m. (NBCSP, FS1, WIP) Game 4: Sunday, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN, WIP) Phillies at New York Mets Game 1: Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. (NBCSP, TBS, WIP) Game 2: Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Game 3: Thursday, June 1, 1:10 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Phillies at Washington Nationals Game 1: Friday, June 2, 7:05 p.m. (NBC10, WIP) Game 2: Saturday, June 3, 4:05 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP) Game 3: Sunday, June 4, 1:35 p.m. (NBCSP, WIP)

NL East standings

Here are the current NL East standings, as of Thursday morning: