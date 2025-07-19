Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper power Phillies to 9-5 comeback victory over Angels

The Citizens Bank Park crowd was on its feet before Kyle Schwarber even stepped in the batter’s box.

The Phillies had already scored a run in the sixth inning on a single, hit batsman, a walk, and a sacrifice fly. But they were still trailing by one when José Fermin walked another batter to load the bases for Schwarber.

The Angels congregated on the mound with their pitching coach to discuss how best attack the hitter who just days ago had won the All-Star Game for the National League with three homers on three swings.

Schwarber needed just one swing this time. The first two pitches Fermin threw to Schwarber were sliders, one that missed badly inside and another that found the zone. Then, Fermin tried to blow a fastball by him, but that was what Schwarber was waiting for.

Los Angeles right fielder LaMonte Wade could only watch the ball sail by him into the outfield seats. Schwarber’s 32nd home run and first grand slam of the year put the Phillies in front for what was ultimately a 9-5 win over the Angels.

Bryce Harper continued his hot streak, doubling in the third inning and sending a two-run homer to center field in the eighth for some insurance.

Their joint firepower helped overcome a three-run fourth inning for the Angels. Phillies starter Taijuan Walker was efficient through the first three innings, but then gave up back-to-back solo home runs from Taylor Ward and Jo Addell, followed by four singles.

» READ MORE: Alec Bohm placed on 10-day IL with fractured rib; Phillies recalled Weston Wilson

A sliding grab from Nick Castellanos in right field ended the inning and left the bases loaded.

The Angels, who entered Saturday with the fourth-most home runs in baseball, bashed another solo shot off Seth Johnson in the sixth inning.

Schwarber’s grand slam more than made up for his baserunning blunder in the first inning. With Schwarber on second and Trea Turner on third, Harper hit a ground ball to Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo. Both Turner and Schwarber were caught off their respective bases, and each ended up tagged out in a rundown for an unusual double play.