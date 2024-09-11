Kyle Schwarber scratched from Phillies lineup with elbow soreness; expected back Friday

When the Phillies posted a lineup Wednesday, Kyle Schwarber was batting in his familiar spot atop the order.

Not so fast.

Schwarber reported improvement in his bruised and hyperextended left elbow, but not enough to play against the Rays at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies anticipate Schwarber — and injured catcher J.T. Realmuto — to return Friday night against the Mets.

“It’s better,” manager Rob Thomson said of Schwarber’s elbow, “but it’s still affecting his swing a little.”

Schwarber tweaked his elbow when he dove back into first base to beat a pickoff throw by Rays catcher Logan Driscoll. He said he didn’t feel pain at the outset but had difficulty when he swung a bat and exited the game in the fourth inning.

“There’s nothing structurally wrong,” Schwarber said. “So, pretty much it’s, if I can stand it, then, play.”

Realmuto was set to miss his fifth game in a row Wednesday night after fouling a ball off his left knee last weekend in Miami.

