This Phillies fan hoped Kyle Schwarber ‘hits one to my hand.’ And then he did in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Before Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, Michael Neill told his family and friends that he has one wish: “I hope Schwarber hits one to my hand.”

And then the Phillies’ designated hitter did.

Kyle Schwarber launched his first home run of the postseason leading off the bottom of the first inning and extended his major league record with his fifth career leadoff homer in the postseason. The 425-foot shot made its way to the second deck behind center field. And after it bounced off the hand of another fan, it landed in front of Neill for a 1-0 Phillies lead.

That was enough for the 28-year-old electrician from South Philly to know the series is going to go the Phillies’ way.

“They are going to win,” Neil predicted. “Big.”

» READ MORE: How Kyle Schwarber went from failed leadoff experiment to a unique, record-setting No. 1 hitter