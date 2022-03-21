CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Phillies will introduce outfielder Kyle Schwarber during a news conference at BayCare Ballpark at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

This will be the first time Schwarber has talked publicly since signing a four-year deal with the Phillies reported to be worth $79 million on Wednesday. The deal was the culmination of a pursuit of the former Red Sox slugger by the Phillies that started in November before the owners locked out the players in a labor dispute that lasted 99 days.

Schwarber, 29, is coming off his best season. He split the 2021 campaign between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox, combining for 32 home runs with 71 RBIs and hitting .266/.374/.554. Schwarber hit 25 homers in 303 plate appearances with the Nationals, then hit .291 with seven homers in 168 plate appearances after being traded to Boston.

Schwarber was the Phillies’ first free-agent investment in a power hitter since the lockout ended. Outfielder Nick Castellanos agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract late Friday night. He is expected to be introduced by the Phillies on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back here throughout the day for the latest.