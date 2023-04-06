From ‘SchwarberFest’ to ‘Schwarbomb’: Wawa has a new Kyle Schwarber promotion

Kyle Schwarber swung his way into Phillies postseason lore last fall when he hit a mammoth home run in Game 1 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres.

The ball traveled 488 feet, and the home run not only put the Phillies up 2-0 in the game, but it also came during “SchwarberFest,” a Wawa promotion the company hoped would spark the outfielder after he hit 15 home runs in 31 games during the convenience chain’s month-long “HoagieFest” earlier in the year.

And on the first day of “SchwarberFest,” after going 1-for-20 to start the playoffs, the Phillies slugger delivered.

Now, Wawa and Schwarber are teaming up again. And while this doesn’t involve $5 Shortis and $6 classic hoagies, it does involve a new drink, the appropriately named — and priced — “Schwarbomb.”

Available iced or frozen, the drink is actually just a rebranded Dragon+ Recharger, a mango and dragon fruit-flavored energy drink with an added immunity boost. But in all local stores throughout Phillies season, it’ll have that much more fan-friendly name.

The best part? If you order it in the Wawa app, it comes a special price of $4.88 — in honor of his 488-foot NLCS homer. With the Phillies starting 1-5, hopefully this sparks Schwarber the same way “HoagieFest” did last summer.

And if not, there’s always Schwarber’s other recent partnership.