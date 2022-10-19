SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish didn’t look. Juan Soto didn’t move. Bryce Harper’s eyes widened and his jaw nearly hit the dugout floor.

How did you react Tuesday night when Kyle Schwarber hit a ball halfway to the moon — or at least to Tijuana?

The Phillies took Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, 2-0, over the San Diego Padres, because their stars starred. José Alvarado also kept his cool when all hell broke loose around him in the ninth inning. More on that in a bit.

But the stars led the way. Zack Wheeler gave up one hit and one walk in seven innings; Harper skied his third home run in as many games into the first row in left field in the fourth inning; Schwarber annihilated a first-pitch cutter from Darvish, sending it 488 feet into orbit in the second deck at Petco Park to open the sixth.

For years, team officials dreamed of a night — nay, an October-long run — like this, if only the Phillies could just make the playoffs. Because the postseason is about stars, and since 2019, the Phillies’ collection of stars rivals any other. Any team would take Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Rhys Hoskins at the top of the roster. With the additions this year of Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, and the star core only got larger.

All have had their moments in this wild, magical postseason, never more than in the series opener against the Padres. Making his third postseason start, Wheeler continued to dominate by not allowing a hit until Wil Myers’ one-out single in the fifth inning. Harper told teammates to sit on fastballs from Darvish before taking a heater out the other way to hush a rally towel-waving crowd of 44,826.

But the signature moment from the Phillies’ first NLCS appearance since 2010 was provided by Schwarber. His 488-foot blast was the second-longest on record in the postseason in the Statcast era (since 2015), trailing only Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras’ 491-footer in the 2017 NLCS. And at 119.7 mph, it was the hardest-hit ball in the playoffs since 2015.

Add it to the list of legendary Schwarber flexes, headed by his blast that landed on the roof at Wrigley Field in the 2015 playoffs with the Chicago Cubs.

Schwarber was 1-for-20 with eight strikeouts entering the series. But there were encouraging signs early in the game. He worked a six-pitch walk in the first inning and shot a single to right field in the third.

Manager Rob Thomson has remained consistent with the lineup since taking over on June 3, so there was no consideration of removing Schwarber from the leadoff spot. He also believes the NL home-run king is always one swing from emerging from a slump.

As usual, Schwarber didn’t disappoint.

Thomson removed Wheeler after 83 pitches, a questionable decision considering how well he was pitching. But Seranthony Domínguez got through the eighth before Alvarado entered for the ninth.

That’s when it got tense. A walk and an error brought Padres MVP candidate Manny Machado to the plate as the winning run. Thomson, not pitching coach Caleb Cotham, came out to the mound for a conference. Alvarado proceeded to get Machado to pop out before striking out Josh Bell to end the game.

» READ MORE: Padres’ Blake Snell: ‘Nothing is changing’ with how he pitches to Phillies’ Bryce Harper