Liam Castellanos designs new Phillies spring training headband to help kids with cancer

It’s spring training, and of course Liam Castellanos is there right next to his father, Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos, shagging balls in the outfield and helping to carry dad’s bags.

Liam has become a Phillies fan favorite over the last two years, helping provide some of the most iconic moments of the playoffs. Last postseason, he began using his newfound fan base for good, raising money for charity by selling T-shirts he designed. Now, he’s back at it.

At spring training, Nick wore a custom Liam Castellanos-designed headband with drawings of himself, Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh.

The headband was inspired by one of Liam’s previous drawings, an illustration of himself wearing the headband. That illustration became a T-shirt design in October, with all proceeds benefiting the Kisses for Kyle Foundation, which supports families of children with cancer in the Delaware Valley. The organization also worked with the Phillies on their Childhood Cancer Awareness game in 2023.

Now Liam has created a headband that is also available for sale benefiting Kisses for Kyle. The headbands are a limited edition, according to the organization, with just 1,000 available, and can be purchased at intheclutch.com.