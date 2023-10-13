Phillies good luck charm Liam Castellanos is here to stay — and doesn’t need your help with homework

As Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos rounded the bases after becoming the first player in postseason history with back-to-back multi-home run games, the cameras pointed to his son, Liam. Wearing his dad’s jersey, he was freaking out. And for good reason.

The 10-year-old hadn’t been to a game since the summer because he lives in Florida during the school year. His first two games back were likely the greatest of his dad’s career. So, as Nick led the Phillies to the National League Championship Series against the Diamondbacks, fans began scheming about how to keep Liam around.

Then, Liam’s mother, Jess, delivered the best news of the night.

Liam and the Phillies take over Xfinity Live

With Liam’s homework taken care of, he was ready for a late night.

During the postgame celebration in the clubhouse, Phillies players were gearing up to head to Xfinity Live to continue the festivities. Nick Castellanos looked at Liam and asked if he wanted to join. The answer was obvious.

As the team celebrated on the upper level of Xfinity, fans began to cheer Liam on. Then, he was hoisted into the air, pumping his fist as “Dancing On My Own” played in the background. Iconic.

Here are a few more clips from Liam’s legendary night, from the ballpark to the postgame party:

Liam Castellanos: Phillies good luck charm?

Before Liam went back to Florida for school, he was reportedly a mainstay in the clubhouse and was regularly seen sitting behind home plate, cheering on his dad. In July, after hitting a home run, Nick ran over to Liam and grabbed his hand through the netting. It was one of a few viral moments for Liam this season.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Liam’s presence helped inspire the Phillies outfielder over the summer, but Castellanos had not seen his son in a month before he recently returned for the playoffs.

Castellanos has not seen Liam in a month. Liam was a fixture inside the Phillies clubhouse for much of the summer; he challenged anyone willing to a game at the ping-pong table. He had the time of his life. He took batting practice against Roger Clemens. He went to the All-Star Game with his dad. But school is back in session and Liam lives in Florida with his mom. It’s where he belongs right now. This is why Castellanos wanted to sign with the Marlins two years ago. “As he starts his journey on becoming a man — school and jiu-jitsu and baseball, I’m only hearing about it through a phone across the country,” Castellanos said. “That’s very heavy for me. It’s a heavy weight for me to bear because of how up-my-ass my dad was with me every single day. Every day, every morning, every night. That constant hammering made me — in quotations — ‘great.’ You know? That’s what my father was for me. As he’s getting older, the more and more I feel that I fall short of what my dad was for me.” This is why Castellanos savored the time with Liam this summer. He found the Phillies — from management to teammates to clubhouse staff — supportive of Liam’s presence. Castellanos appreciated it. It made him feel better. Matt Gelb, The Athletic

Is it any coincidence that Castellanos makes MLB history with Liam again there cheering him on?

Now, as the Phillies prepare for the NLCS, one of their good luck charms — Liam was there for Michael Lorenzen’s no-hitter as well — is back with the team. Call it a stint on the IL. Only he wasn’t hurt, he was just doing homework. But now, as Jess put it, “he’s here.”