"<p>Phillies ace Zach Wheeler — coming off a career year — will start in Game 1 today, and manager Rob Thomson announced who he'll be turning to in Games 2 and 3.</p> <p>Cristopher Sánchez will start Game 2, and his home-and-away splits played a big role. The left-handed pitcher had a 2.21 ERA through 110 innings at home and a 5.02 ERA through 71⅔ innings on the road.</p> <p>“Just looking at playing the Mets, going into Citi Field, I think it’s going to be a pretty hostile environment,” Thomson said. “And looking at Sánchez’s home-road splits, I just thought it was really the smartest thing to do.”</p> <p>Aaron Nola will start Game 3. Nola has held the Mets to a .217/.287/.361 line across 28 starts in his career. He has a 3.28 career ERA at Citi Field, and, unlike Sánchez, Nola’s home-and-away splits aren’t as drastic.</p> <p>“Aaron Nola, you probably won’t see any different type of excitement out of him pitching Game 1, 2, 3, spring training game,” Thomson said. “He’s calm, poised. He doesn’t show much emotion. But I’m sure he’s just excited to pitch in the playoffs.”</p> <p><em>– Alex Coffey</em></p>"