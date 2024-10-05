Phillies-Mets: Game time, channel, how to watch and stream MLB playoffs

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the New York Mets in a best-of-five divisional series that begins Saturday in South Philly at Citizens Bank Park.

The game won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, so you’ve seen the last of Tom McCarthy and John Kruk this season. Instead, Fox will broadcast both National League division series, with the other featuring the San Diego Padres taking on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fox will also broadcast the National League Championship Series and the World Series.

Advertisement

It’s the first time the Phillies and Mets have faced off in the postseason. The Mets appear to have the momentum following their come-from-behind win against the Milwaukee Brewers in the final game of their wild-card series. During the regular season, the Phillies and Mets played 13 games, with Philly emerging with a slight 7-6 edge. Three of those six Phillies losses happened with embattled pitcher Taijuan Walker on the mound.

Despite the Mets’ momentum, the Phillies ended the season with the league’s second-best record for a reason. Ace Zack Wheeler will take the mound Saturday for the Phillies, and potential Game 2 starter Cristopher Sánchez had a 3.06 ERA against the Mets in three starts this season. They’ll also have Bryce Harper, who has been a showstopper for the Phillies during their previous two playoff runs and hit a home run during a simulation game Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Phillies vs. Mets in Game 1 of the National League division series:

What time and channel is the Phillies game today?

Fox MLB announcers (from left) Adam Wainwright, Adam Amin, and A.J. Pierzynski. Read more Fox Sports

Game 1 of Phillies-Mets is scheduled to begin at 4:08 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, who made a reference to a Nick Castellanos home run interrupting former Fox announcer Thom Brennaman’s infamous on-air apology during the Phillies’ London series earlier this year.

“There’s a deep drive to left field in London!” 💀 pic.twitter.com/x2gB0mIqAM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 8, 2024

Also in the booth will be analysts A.J. Pierzynski and Adam Wainwright. Tom Verducci will report from Citizens Bank Park.

A Spanish broadcast of the game will air on Fox Deportes, with Carlos Alvarez and Jaime Motta on the call.

Advertisement

While NBC Sports Philadelphia won’t be airing the games, longtime Phillies announcers Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen, and Kevin Stocker will continue to call the action on 94.1 WIP. McCarthy will also join the radio broadcast, as he’s done previous postseasons. You can either tune in on the radio or stream it for free on the Audacy app.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will call Phillies-Mets in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM.

» READ MORE: John Kruk had fun in his final Phillies broadcast this season

Larry Andersen and Kevin Stocker to throw the first pitch

Phillies radio color commentator Larry Andersen, seen here in 2022. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

In addition to calling the game, Andersen and Stocker will step out of WIP’s booth for a minute to toss the ceremonial first pitch around 3:30 p.m.

Andersen is no stranger to the mound. The former pitcher spent five of his 17 seasons with the Phillies, and was part of the 1993 team that won the National League and made it to the World Series. Stocker, a former shortstop, was also on that 1993 squad in his rookie season. He went on to spend five of his eight MLB seasons in Philly.

Where can I stream Phillies-Mets?

Phillies-Mets will stream on the Fox Sports app, but you’ll need a cable subscription.

The game also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television on Fox 29.

Pregame coverage on Fox and NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fox Sports studio hosts (from left) Kevin Brukhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, and Derek Jeter. Read more Fox Sports

Fox’s pregame coverage of Phillies-Mets will begin at 3:30 p.m. Hosting the network’s studio coverage is veteran announcer Kevin Burkhardt, best known among Philly sports fans for calling the Eagles’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Joining him will be analysts Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, and David Ortiz.

Despite not airing the games, NBC Sports Philadelphia will offer pre- and postgame coverage throughout the Phillies’ postseason run.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Phillies Pregame Live will air at 3 p.m. featuring Michael Barkann, Rickie Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Rubén Amaro Jr. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

Five things to read ahead of the Phillies game

Bryce Harper takes a bath after a game-winning hit against the Astros in August. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Full Phillies-Mets NLDS schedule

Here is the complete National League division series schedule for Phillies-Mets:

Game 1: Mets at Phillies: Saturday, Oct. 5, 4:08 p.m. (Fox, 94.1 WIP) Game 2: Mets at Phillies: Sunday, Oct. 6, 8:08 p.m. (FS1, 94.1 WIP) Game 3: Phillies at Mets: Tuesday, Oct. 8, TBD Game 4: Phillies at Mets: Wednesday, Oct. 9, TBD* Game 5: Mets at Phillies, Friday, Oct. 11, TBD *

* - If necessary

Other MLB playoff games on Saturday