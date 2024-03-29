Phillies opening day: Latest Philly weather forecast; 2024 roster; playoff predictions
Zack Wheeler will take the mound with expectations sky-high for the Phillies this season.
It's opening day for the Phillies, who will open up the 2024 season against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park at 3:05 p.m. on NBC10. Here's how to watch and stream.
Here is a breakdown of the Phillies' 2024 roster, and our predictions for the upcoming season, where anything less than a World Series trophy would be a letdown.
The Phillies have a big question with Johan Rojas. They may have to get creative to answer it, writes columnist Mike Sielski.
Tom McCarthy is back calling the Phillies on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans will also need Apple TV+, but not Peacock — for now.
Phillies weather forecast: It'll be nice — except for the winds
Friday is forecast to be sunny and dry with highs in the mid-50s, said Joe DeSilva, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Mount Holly. “It should be a nice day overall. ... Except for the winds.”
Sustained winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, are expected throughout the game. That does not bode well for the Phillies' power hitters.
Our 2024 Phillies predictions
October baseball is becoming habit again in Philadelphia. After coming one win short of a second straight World Series berth, the Phillies are not just playoff hopefuls — they are title contenders. And with a payroll pushing $260 million, that’s exactly what owner John Middleton expects.
The championship window is wide open for a core of players who should keep the Phillies in the running for a World Series trophy for the next few years.
Phillies opening day roster
Infielders: Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner
Outfielders: Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, Christian Pache, Johan Rojas
Catchers: J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs
Utility: Whit Merrifield
Designated hitter: Kyle Schwarber
Pitchers: Jose Alvarado, Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Dominguez, Jeff Hoffman, Yunior Marte, Aaron Nola, Luis Ortiz, Christopher Sanchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm, Ranger Suarez, Spencer Turnbull, Zack Wheeler
On Thursday, the Phillies placed right-handers Dylan Covey (right shoulder strain), Orion Kerkering (right forearm strain), Michael Rucker (right hand arterial vasospasm) and Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) on the 15-day injured list.
The team also placed catcher Rafael Marchán (lower back pain) on the 10-day injured list. Both transactions are retroactive to March 25.
There are a couple of rule changes for Phillies fans to know about
One season after MLB introduced the pitch clock and other sweeping changes to impact the pace of play, the league has introduced several tweaks aimed at more modest improvements.
Shorter pitch clock: Credited with shaving nearly 30 minutes off the average game length, the pitching clock will be shortened to 18 seconds, down from 20, when runners are on base. MLB said the change was because the average time of a nine-inning game increased by about nine minutes from April to September.
Wider runner’s lane: The dirt area surrounding the first-base line will be six inches wider at 24 inches, which will allow space for batters to run on the left side of the foul line. It’s an attempt to give runners a better chance of running straight to the base without being called out for interference, as Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was during the 2019 World Series when he was playing for the Washington Nationals.
Fewer mound visits: The number of mound visits to the pitcher is being shaved down further, from five to four. Catchers can still call for a mound visit to avoid a pitch-clock violation, but they no longer have to go through with the visit itself, allowing the flow of the game to continue.
Additional rule changes include reducing the time relievers have to warm up and forcing a pitcher to face at least one batter if they warmed up at the start of an inning. Last season, there were 24 instances — including two in the World Series — where a relief pitcher warmed up but was removed from the mound before throwing a single pitch, mostly due to the opposing team announcing a pinch hitter, MLB says.
Phillies opening day: How to watch and stream
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Phillies’ opening day matchup against the Atlanta Braves:
Atlanta Braves at Phillies
Time: 3:05 p.m.
Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia
TV: NBC10 (Tom McCarthy, John Kruk)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Scott Franzke, Larry Andersen)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (requires cable authentication), Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, fubo, YouTube TV, ESPN+ (all require a subscription)
