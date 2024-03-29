Phillies opening day: Latest Philly weather forecast; 2024 roster; playoff predictions

Phillies weather forecast: It'll be nice — except for the winds

Friday is forecast to be sunny and dry with highs in the mid-50s, said Joe DeSilva, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Mount Holly. “It should be a nice day overall. ... Except for the winds.”

Sustained winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph, are expected throughout the game. That does not bode well for the Phillies' power hitters.