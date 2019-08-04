Rodriguez was hitting .306 (11-for-36) against lefties going into Sunday’s game and his chance to make an impact came in the bottom of the sixth with runners on first and second and the Phillies within two runs after falling behind 5-0 in the second. The White Sox went to lefty Aaron Bummer. Kapler countered with Rodriguez hitting for pitcher Ranger Suarez. Rodriguez grounded into a 6-4-3 double play and the Phillies’ deficit would eventually grow to 10-3.