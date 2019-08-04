The Phillies offense had been dormant for most of Sunday afternoon, before they scored two runs and loaded the bases in the sixth inning. And to keep the rally going, Gabe Kapler would need to select a pinch hitter to face White Sox lefthander Aaron Bummer, who had been inserted with one out.
A decision the team made shortly before a 10-5 loss to the White Sox was then put to the test. The Phillies sent Maikel Franco to triple A on Sunday morning, opting instead to keep Sean Rodriguez as the team’s lone righthanded reserve. So Kapler called on Rodriguez to face Bummer and the second pitch was grounded into an inning-ending double play.
The Phillies lost two of three games to the White Sox, who are 20 games out of first place in the American League Central. They opened the series with a 15-inning loss that ended with Roman Quinn on the mound and Vince Velasquez in left field. They ended it with a lopsided thumping.
The Phillies sent Franco to triple A because of his struggles against lefthanded pitching and the fact that he can only play one position. They did not believe he had much value as a pinch hitter.
“If you are to talk about who profiles well in a bench role, Sean Rodriguez is not just a versatile player, but also a really good teammate,” Kapler said before the game. “A guy that people like.”
That was the closest the Phillies would get as Mike Morin, a reliever added in late July, allowed four runs in two innings. The three-run homer he allowed in the eighth inning to Eloy Jimenez only deepened the hole dug by Drew Smyly, who allowed five runs, including a grand slam, in five innings.
The lefthander struck out seven and walked one. Smyly had two strong starts since signing with the Phillies before being roughed up on Sunday. And the Phillies could not overcome it.