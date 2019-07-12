“To say we’re going to discard all the umpires, that’s a big mistake and baseball knows that. They want us to get every pitch right and so do we. Believe me, these guys are striving for that. They look at their ZE scores and they check them and there are pitches the umpire will challenge the machine on and 20 to 30 percent are given back because the umpire is right. This is a specialty profession and working home plate is probably the hardest thing to officiate and we’re at 97 percent. Pat them on the back. Don’t try to replace them.”