Matt Strahm adjusts to being a starter for Phillies

SARASOTA, Fla. — Matt Strahm, who will start the Phillies’ fifth game of the season in New York on April 5, is being asked to do something tricky. When he was signed in December, the left-handed reliever made it clear that he would pitch in any situation they asked of him. But he expected to be pitching out of the bullpen, because that is what he had done over the past three seasons.

Initially, that’s what happened. His first three Grapefruit League outings were one inning apiece, all in relief. Then Andrew Painter sprained his UCL. After that, Ranger Suárez returned early from the WBC with tightness in his forearm. All of a sudden, the Phillies were down two starters and Strahm — who pitched out of the rotation for San Diego in 2019 — had some experience.

But he didn’t have much time. Strahm began his ramp up on March 17, pitching two innings against the Blue Jays in Dunedin, Fla. Since then, he’s increased his workload bit by bit — to 2 1/3 innings on March 21 and 2 2/3 innings on March 26 — but has now run out of Grapefruit League games to pitch in. His next start will be on a mound in Yankee Stadium.

“You just roll with the punches,” he said. “I’ve voiced with the pitching staff, medical staff, that when I was a starter in 2019 I was trying to find a routine and got put in the bullpen. So, it’s still something I’m trying to figure out as a starter — a routine — but I’m trusting them and being as honest as I can about how I’m feeling.

“I was never a prospect, and then I was a prospect, and then it was like, maybe you should try starting. I’ve come to spring training as a starter my first four big league camps and get moved to the bullpen. Roles to me — I’ve seen a lot of guys get tied up in them. It stresses them out. But it’s something that’s out of our control. We’re athletes. When we’re asked to perform, we perform.”

Manager Rob Thomson said that Strahm will be available to pitch out of the bullpen for the first game of the season for one inning. Strahm himself said that he is comfortable with relieving in between starts. He isn’t focusing much on a pitch count or an innings limit; he’s going more by feel.

“I don’t care what (the innings count) is; I’ve told them, before they signed me, I just want to pitch,” Strahm said.

Thomson said Strahm will likely be somewhere in the neighborhood of 65-70 pitches on April 5, but it will depend on how he feels.

Extra bases

Rule 5 pick and right-handed pitcher Noah Song, who was shut down due to back tightness in mid-March, said he has been playing catch every day. He doesn’t know when he’ll start throwing bullpens yet, but feels he is making progress in his recovery.

“There’s definitely been a lot of progress,” Song said on Sunday. “I would say it’s not as big of an issue as it was before.”

Strahm allowed three earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts in his outing against the Orioles on Sunday in Sarasota, Fla. He said he felt a little fatigued as the outing went on, but was happy to get his pitch count up to the 60s. The Phillies lost to the Orioles on Sunday, 4-2.

