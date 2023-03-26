Phillies working Nick Castellanos out at first base after Rhys Hoskins’ injury

CLEARWATER, Fla. — When Rhys Hoskins tore the ACL in his left knee on Thursday it put several wheels into motion.

Second-year slugger Darick Hall, a left-handed hitter, went from being a candidate for the bench to being named the team’s starting first baseman. But the Phillies are currently loaded with lefties. They’ll be even more lefty-heavy when Bryce Harper returns from elbow surgery in a couple of months. They need right-handed bats in the lineup.

» READ MORE: Rhys Hoskins’ torn ACL gives Nick Castellanos a chance to prove his $100 million worth

That’s why third baseman Alec Bohm, a right-handed hitter, was taking ground balls at first base with Hall during Sunday morning’s infield practice.

Advertisement

So was right fielder Nick Castellanos. Yes, $100 million right fielder Nick Castellanos. Yes, chronically poor defender Nick Castellanos.

This is an act of selflessness.

Castellanos was a shortstop in high school. He played third base and the corner outfield spots in the minor leagues as a first-round Tigers prospect. He spent his first four full major-league seasons at third but has played outfield the last five seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Phillies. All along, he’s looked like a man born to be a designated hitter.

He took ground balls at first base Sunday for the second time in his career. His first time was Saturday. Glove side plays. Backhand plays. Tweener plays — deciding whether he would field the ball or peel off in deference to the second baseman and cover first base.

In late 2018, as he looked forward to a contract year in 2019 with the Tigers, Castellanos refused to play first base without signing a contract extension. Now, in the second season of a five-year, $100 million deal with a potent Phillies team that might need to replace Hoskins long-term — Hoskins will be a free agent after this season — Castellanos is willing to try anything.

“I’m not going to say no. It’s purely out of an emergency,” Castellanos.

He isn’t looking to become the next Mike Piazza. He likes playing right field.

“It’s not exactly something that I’m hoping for,” he said, “but it’s better to be prepared. It’s just more precautionary. In case something happens, I’m available.”

And, maybe, more than just serviceable?

Castellanos provided some defensive wizardry in the Phillies’ run to the 2022 World Series. And, for a guy with a reputation as a poor fielder, Castellanos looked pretty smooth Sunday. Having played third base didn’t hurt.

“It definitely helps. I’ve played [737 professional] games at third base,” Castellanos said. “I’m comfortable having the ball hit at me hard, and figuring out how to catch it.”

» READ MORE: Darick Hall hopes to ‘move the needle forward’ as the Phillies’ primary first baseman

Wheels up

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler did not travel with the team to face the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota, Fla. Instead, he stayed behind and threw three innings of a simulated game against minor-leaguers of the mound at the main field at BayCare Ballpark. It was his final work of spring training, which ends Tuesday. The Phillies open at Texas on Thursday. Wheeler is slated to start Game 2 of the season Saturday against the Rangers.

Wheeler gave up a wind-aided double and an RBI single in the first inning before striking out five in a row and six of the next seven batters. Pitching coach Caleb Cotham said he was pleased with Wheeler’s outing. Wheeler threw 49 pitches, worked through his entire repertoire, and was happy to have the preseason finished.

“I’m ready to get going. Ready to get started. Pitch some games that matter,” he said. “I’m kind of over spring.”

» READ MORE: The five most indispensable Phillies

Phillers

Left-handed reliever José Alvarado pitched the bottom of the first inning of the simulated game. Alvarado also pitched Saturday, so Sunday gave him a back-to-back sequence before the season starts. Alvarado said he felt “Good.”