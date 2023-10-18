Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly says his Phillies crowd comments were taken out of context

Following the Phillies’ 10-0, Game 2 win in the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night, Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly said his Philly crowd comments before the game were taken out of context on social media.

“I thought it was fun,” Kelly said about the atmosphere of Citizens Bank Park. “Obviously it didn’t go our way, but like I said previously in that interview before that little snippet was taken out of context and made into something it was maybe more than it should have been — I said that from the very start. I knew the energy was going to be loud.

“I knew these fans would bring a ton of energy, they love their Phillies, so it’s nothing I didn’t know going into the game. … It was definitely loud.”

The right-hander, who allowed three hits and four earned runs while striking out six in his Game 2 start, was referring to an interview on Monday, when Kelly was asked if the 2023 World Baseball Classic prepared him for this type of stage.

Kelly made two WBC starts for Team USA. He teamed up with J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner, who also represented Team USA in the 20-team tournament.

He witnessed Turner launch a grand slam against Team Venezuela in the quarterfinals, giving Team USA a 9-7 victory.

“I haven’t obviously heard this place on the field, but I would be very surprised if it trumped that Venezuela game down in Miami,” Miller said Monday. “When Trea hit that grand slam, I don’t think I’ve ever experienced — at least baseball-wise — I don’t think I’ve ever experienced an atmosphere like that so I hope that this isn’t louder than that.”

Turner, who went deep in the first inning of Game 2, compared the two atmospheres earlier Tuesday and said Kelly “will have to wait and see.”

“I think this one is just different,” Turner said about the Phillies’ home crowd. “It’s more hostile and a little more engaging. I wouldn’t put anything past our fans.”