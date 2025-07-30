Don’t look now, Phillies fans, but Mickey Moniak is tearing it up for the Rockies

While the Phillies again look for outfield help at the trade deadline, a familiar face is having a career stretch: former first overall pick Mickey Moniak.

In Moniak’s last 30 games with the Colorado Rockies, the outfielder is hitting .324 with nine home runs. The numbers are even more impressive when you look at his last 15 games, during which he has hit .352, with a .400 on-base percentage. Moniak, 27, was slashing .269/.317/.534 with a career-high 16 home runs and 41 RBIs going into Wednesday.

“You know how it goes. This game is a roller coaster,” Moniak said last week on MLB Network’s Intentional Talk. “When you’re up, you’ve got to ride it, you’ve got to enjoy it, but every day is a new challenge.”

While Moniak’s stats are impressive, they may be aided by playing in the thin air and ultra hitter-friendly Coors Field. At 112, Colorado leads all of Major League Baseball in “park factor,” which weighs the total runs scored in a team’s home games against away games. A score of 100 represents the league average. Moniak’s home/road splits completely back this up. The outfielder is hitting .317 at Coors Field this season, but just .217 on the road — and neither is a particularly small sample size. Still, a positive for Moniak is that during his hot streak over the last 30 games, he has played only two more at home than on the road.

After being drafted first overall in 2016, Moniak made his major league debut with the Phillies in 2020. Following a strong spring training in 2022, Moniak earned a spot on the opening day roster, but he got hit on the right hand during the last game of spring training.

The injury held Moniak out until late May and signaled the beginning of the end for his tenure with the Phillies. He was traded to the Angels on Aug. 2, 2022, for pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who started Game 3 of the World Series during his only season in Philadelphia.

Moniak got an opportunity to play with the Angels, but he struggled. He slashed .242/.279/.430 across parts of three seasons with the Angels, who released him days before this season. He was picked up by Colorado two days later. The rebuilding Rockies were able to give Moniak more playing time and he has taken advantage of the opportunity, especially now that he’s healthy.

“No. 1 was to get healthy,” Moniak said. “I think last year I had a little sprained ankle in the offseason, kind of battled that the whole year going into 2024. So, you know, not using that as an excuse, but it was definitely a challenge that I had to deal with.”

Could Colorado, which has the worst record in the major leagues, look to move a surging and finally healthy Moniak to a team desperate for outfield help? Perhaps, but don’t expect him to be on the Phillies’ radar.

