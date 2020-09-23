“I learned a lot immediately from Paul Owens,” Arbuckle said. “My first two years I used Pope as a sounding board for so many things, and I learned so much. One of the things Pope told me was not to worry about the rounds they come from as long as you give your general manager a player-and-a-half every year for his big-league club. He told me if I do that, I’d be doing my job. I had never quantified it in that way, but that became the standard I worked from to judge myself. I think over 16 years there we produced closer to two-and-a-half a year.”