Lots of folks are rooting for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game to be tied after nine innings just to see Major League Baseball’s newest wrinkle.

Instead of a 10th inning, there will be a three-man per team home run derby to decide the winner of the game. The Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber is lined up to be one of the National League’s hitters should it come to that.

Of course, the bettors will have their rooting interests.

The official score of the game will be whatever is on the board after nine innings, but a winner of the game will be declared based on the home run derby. It will be comparable to how soccer declares its winner in a shootout despite the final score being tied. The National League is a slight favorite at -115 or so.

The over/under also would not be impacted by the home run derby. The consensus line is 7.5, so if it’s (for example) 3-3 after nine innings, the under would pay.

Also, for those playing the props, the MVP will be based solely on the nine-inning game and there would be no winning or losing pitcher should the game finish tied. Schwarber is 70-1 to win the MVP, though any fireworks he might provide after the ninth inning won’t count toward his (or anyone else’s) MVP argument. Boy, that could turn out to be a bad beat.