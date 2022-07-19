Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week concludes Tuesday with the 92nd annual All-Star Game, with the first pitch scheduled for just after 8 p.m.

The sole Phillies player who will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who entered the All-Star break leading the National League in home runs with 29. He’ll certainly be well rested after losing in the first round of last night’s Home Run Derby to 42-year-old Albert Pujols, who topped Schwarber by one home run.

If the game feels a bit depleted of stars, that’s because a number of All-Stars are nursing injuries. Among those who won’t take the field due to injuries are Phillies slugger Bryce Harper (broken thumb), Los Angeles Angels outfielder and South Jersey native Mike Trout (back spasms), Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (left knee), and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman and nine-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado (lower back tightness).

Helping to fill the void will be two All-Star Game veterans — Pujols and Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera — who were added to the rosters as “All-Star Legends Selections” thanks to a new clause in the collective bargaining agreement.

Dodger Stadium, the longtime home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is hosting the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980, when the Phillies were represented by Mike Schmidt, Pete Rose, and Steve Carlton. The Dodgers also hosted the game in 1959 at the Los Angeles Coliseum and in 1949, but back then the team was still in Brooklyn playing at Ebbets Field.

One lingering question is how many viewers will tune in. Last year, about 8.24 million people watched the All-Star Game on Fox, the second-smallest audience for the game in history, according to Sports Media Watch’s Jon Lewis. But despite the steady decline in viewers over the years, it has remained the most-watched All-Star game in professional sports, drawing more viewers than both the Pro Bowl (about 6.69 million viewers in 2022) and the NBA All-Star Game (about 6.28 million viewers).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream this year’s MLB All-Star Game:

What time does the MLB All-Star Game start?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m Eastern, and will air live on Fox from Dodger Stadium.

The game will stream live on the Fox Sports app, though it’s only available there for cable subscribers. It will also stream live on MLB.TV, though the subscription service is hardly worth it for Phillies fans in the Philadelphia market due to its blackout rules.

The game can also be streamed on a host of services that carry Fox, including FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

Fox Sports will kick off its live coverage at 7 p.m. with a pregame show hosted by Kevin Burkhardt alongside analysts Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas, and David Ortiz.

For the first time in 21 years, Joe Buck won’t be on the call

The last time there was an All-Star Game that Joe Buck didn’t call, Alex Rodriguez was with the Seattle Mariners and two of the National League’s reserve catchers were named Joe Girardi and Mike Lieberthal.

Buck called 19 straight All-Star Games for Fox, dating back to 2001 (there was no game in 2020 due to COVID-19). But thanks to his decision in March to join Troy Aikman on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, Fox needed a replacement in the booth for both the All-Star Game and the World Series later this year.

Enter Joe Davis, the 34-year-old television voice of the Dodgers who has called baseball, college football, and college basketball games for Fox since 2014. Davis will be joined in the booth by Hall of Famer John Smoltz, with Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci reporting from Dodgers Stadium.

New tie rule for the All-Star Game

As part of the settlement between the league and its players that ended the MLB lockout in March, this year’s All-Star Game will have a fun tweak — but only if there’s a tie after nine innings.

Instead of going into extra innings, three players from each league will participate in a mini home run derby that will decide the game, according to rules obtained by the Associated Press. Each player gets three swings, and the team that ends up with the most home runs wins. Players are permitted to take an unlimited number of pitches without being penalized.

If the game remains tied, each team will pick a single player, with the pair facing off three swings at a time. The mini derby will continue until the tie is broken.

The All-Star Game has had a tie just 13 times since its inception in 1933, most recently in 2018, when the game was decided in 10 innings.

Bryce Harper is an All-Star, but won’t play tonight

Harper was voted into his seventh All-Star game by fans as the National League’s designated hitter, but won’t play after his thumb was fractured by a 97 mph fastball during a game against the San Diego Padres last month.

The good news is Harper’s thumb surgery went off without a hitch a few weeks ago, and barring any complications, he’s on track to return to the Phillies as soon as mid-August.

That leaves Schwarber as the lone Phillies player on this year’s All-Star team. Starting pitchers Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola were snubbed and not selected as replacements, despite several National League All-Stars — including Braves ace Max Fried and 2021 Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers — pulling out of the game for various reasons.

“It would’ve been a privilege, but it is what it is,” Wheeler said following a loss against the St. Louis Cardinals last week. “I don’t care. I’ll spend time with my family.”

All-Star Game rosters

National League

Starting lineup

Ronald Acuña, Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves Mookie Betts, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs William Contreras, DH, Atlanta Braves (replaces Phillies DH Bryce Harper) Joc Pederson, OF, San Francisco Giants Jeff McNeil, 2B, New York Mets (replaces Marlins 2B Jazz Chisholm)

Starting pitcher

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Reserves

C - Travis d’Arnaud, Atlanta Braves

1B - Pete Alonso, New York Mets

1B - C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies

1B - Freedie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

2B - Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres

3B - Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

SS - Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

OF - Ian Happ, Chicago Cups

OF - Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

OF - Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

DH - Garrett Cooper, Miami Marlins

DH - Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

Pitchers

Sandy Alcántara, Miami Marlins

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers

David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds

Edwin Díaz, New York Mets

Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers

Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals

Joe Mantiply, Arizona Diamondbacks

Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals

Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres

Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

All-Stars who won’t play

Jazz Chisholm Jr, 2B, Miami Marlins (back)

Bryce Harper, DH, Philadelphia Phillies (thumb)

Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals (back)

Starling Marte, OF, New York Mets (groin)

Corbin Burnes, P, Milwaukee Brewers (rest)

Max Fried, P, Atlanta Braves (rest)

Josh Hader, P, Milwaukee Brewers (rest)

Carlos Rodón, P, San Francisco Giants (blister)

American League

Starters

Shohei Ohtani, DH, Los Angeles Angeles Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays Giancarlo Stanton, OF, New York Yankees Byron Buxton, OF, Minnesota Twins (replaces Angels OF Mike Trout) Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox Andrés Giménez, 2B, Cleveland Guardians (replaces Astros 2B Jose Altuve) Alejandro Kirk, C, Toronto Blue Jays

Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

Reserves

C - Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

1B - Luis Arráez, Minnesota Twins

1B - Ty France, Seattle Mariners

2B - Santiago Espinal, Toronto Blue Jays

2B - Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

3B - José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

SS - Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

SS - Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

OF - Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals

OF - Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

OF - Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

OF - Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

DH - J. D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

DH - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers

Pitchers

Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

Nestor Cortés Jr., New York Yankees

Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox

Clay Holmes, New York Yankees

Jorge López, Baltimore Orioles

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Martín Pérez, Texas Rangers

Jordan Romano, Toronto Blue Jays

Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

All-Stars who won’t play