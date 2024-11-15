Phillies’ Zack Wheeler, Bryce Harper named to All-MLB teams

Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler have both already pulled in some hardware this MLB award season, with Wheeler being named a Cy Young Award finalist this week and Harper making history with his fourth Silver Slugger.

On Thursday, both Phillies added All-MLB honors to the list. The All-MLB teams honor the best players during the regular season at each position, determined by a fan vote and a panel of experts. Wheeler was named one of five starting pitchers on the first team, while Harper was selected as first baseman on the second team.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ Bryce Harper wins the NL Silver Slugger Award at first base

Wheeler joins fellow National League Cy Young finalists Chris Sale and Paul Skenes on the first team.

This marks the second time on the All-MLB teams for Wheeler and Harper. In 2021, Wheeler was named to the second team, while Harper earned first team honors as an outfielder.

The full 2024 All-MLB teams are as follows:

First team

Catcher: William Contreras (Brewers)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)

2B: Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)

SS: Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)

3B: José Ramírez, (Guardians)

OF: Aaron Judge (Yankees), Juan Soto (Yankees), Mookie Betts (Dodgers)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)

Starting pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies), Chris Sale (Braves), Tarik Skubal (Tigers), Paul Skenes (Pirates), Corbin Burnes (Orioles)

Relief pitchers: Emmanuel Clase (Guardians), Ryan Helsley (Cardinals)

Second team

Catcher: Salvador Perez (Royals)

1B: Bryce Harper (Phillies)

2B: Jose Altuve (Astros)

SS: Francisco Lindor (Mets)

3B: Manny Machado (Padres)

OF: Jackson Merrill (Padres), Jarren Duran (Red Sox), Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers)

DH: Yordan Alvarez (Astros)

Starting pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals), Dylan Cease (Padres), Shota Imanaga (Cubs), Framber Valdez (Astros), Michael King (Padres)

Relief pitchers: Mason Miller (A’s), Kirby Yates (Rangers)