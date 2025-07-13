The 2025 MLB Draft begins tonight. Here are the Phillies’ picks and how to watch and stream.

The 2025 MLB draft kicks off tonight in the Atlanta suburbs, with the Phillies picking at the bottom of the first round.

This is the third year where the league’s first six picks were determined by a lottery. The Washington Nationals landed the No. 1 overall pick, but after firing longtime general manager Mike Rizzo last week, it’s unclear who the team plans to take.

The top prospects in tonight’s draft include a pair of left-handed pitchers — LSU’s Kade Anderson and Tennessee’s Liam Doyle. There’s also Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette and high school prospects Ethan Holliday and Eli Willits.

The MLB draft is long — 20 rounds, divided over two days. The first three rounds — 105 picks total — will take place Sunday night beginning at 6 p.m. Philly time. The rest of the draft will wrap up Monday beginning at 11:30 a.m., which you can stream on MLB.com.

Here’s everything to know about the MLB Draft:

What time does the MLB draft start and how long does it last?

The draft is scheduled to begin Sunday night at 6 p.m. Philly time and run through 11 p.m.

ESPN will broadcast the entire first round and all the compensatory picks, which it will also stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

MLB Network will air all three rounds Sunday night, with its coverage also streaming on MLB.TV, MLB.com and the MLB App.

Here’s how television networks are planning to cover the first night of the MLB draft:

ESPN

ESPN will broadcast the first round of the draft for the sixth straight season. Hosting the network’s coverage will be Sunday Night Baseball announcer Karl Ravech, who will be joined by MLB insiders Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel. Analysts Eduardo Pérez, Jessica Mendoza, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke, and Xavier Scruggs will also contribute to the broadcast.

MLB Network

MLB Network’s coverage will be hosted by Greg Amsinger and feature a lengthy list of analysts, which includes Harold Reynolds, Mark DeRosa, former Colorado Rockies general manager Dan O’Dowd, and current Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello.

When do the Phillies pick?

The Phillies will have three picks Sunday night, beginning with the No. 26 pick in the first round.

The Phillies also have the No. 63 pick in the second round and will end their night making the No. 100 pick in the third round.

Whom could the Phillies draft in the first round?

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess whom the Phillies might take with the No. 26 pick in Sunday night’s draft.

In his final MLB mock draft, ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel has the Phillies taking righty high school pitcher Matthew Fisher out of Indiana with their first-round pick. That would certainly follow a trend set by Phillies assistant general manager Brian Barber, who has taken high school players first in each of his first five drafts with the team.

Keith Law of the Athletic has the Phillies taking right-handed pitcher Gage Wood, an Arkansas junior who threw the first no-hitter in the Men’s College World Series history in 65 years last month.

MLB Network’s Jonathan Mayo thinks the Phillies could take North Carolina catcher Luke Stevenson, though he also notes Wake Forest outfielder Ethan Conrad and high school hitting prospects Sean Gamble and Josh Hammond could all be contenders.

Recent Phillies first-round picks

Top Phillies pitching prospect Andrew Painter is expected to join the team sometime after the All-Star break. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

The Phillies have had some success landing major league players in recent years, with former first-round picks Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm currently starting for the team. Though they missed with former No. 1 pick Mickey Moniak, who was traded to the Los Angeles Angels in 2022 and currently plays for the Colorado Rockies.

Top prospect Andrew Painter is expected to join the team sometime after the All-Star break, while fellow pitching prospect Mick Abel started six games for the Phillies this season before being sent back down to triple A to “get his confidence back,” according to manager Rob Thomson.

There’s also 2022 first-rounder Justin Crawford, who is tearing up triple-A pitching and could find himself getting called up to the team this season.

Here are the Phillies recent first-round picks:

MLB draft first-round order

This year, the first round of the draft has just 27 picks. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and New York Mets all exceeded MLB’s surcharge tax threshold in 2024, pushing their first-round picks 10 spots down into the second round.

There are also a handful of compensatory picks that will take place after all the first-round picks have been made.

Here is the order for the first round: