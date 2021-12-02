At the stroke of midnight, as Wednesday turned into Thursday, Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expired. In the absence of a new deal, the owners voted to approve an expected, if unnecessary, lockout of the players, thereby icing not only a five-alarm hot stove but also an entire $10 billion-plus industry.

OK, so now what?

MLB’s first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike is a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad look for everyone from commissioner Rob Manfred and the billionaire owners for whom he works to Players’ Association executive director Tony Clark and his constituents. But it’s chiefly a negotiating strategy.

» READ MORE: Inside Phillies’ offseason: Key dates, roster moves, free agency and more

Spring training is 2½ months away; players won’t get another paycheck until the season begins in four months. Offseason business could have continued under the terms of the expired agreement. But the purpose of a December lockout is to pressure the players into making a deal sooner than later.

Will it work? Check back.

Meanwhile, there’s a freeze on transactions. Although teams may continue to discuss trades, club employees are prohibited from all contact with major-league players. That includes trainers who were assisting injured players with their rehab. Players are barred from using team facilities. The major-league portion of the winter meetings next week in Orlando, Fla., is canceled. Team officials aren’t allowed to comment on players to the media. MLB.com hastily removed all stories and photos of players on 40-man rosters.

With little else to talk about, get ready for as much chatter as you can stand about “competitive integrity” and “service time” and “revenue sharing” and “expanded playoffs” and other topics that are being contested at the bargaining table.

And make no mistake, the differences between the sides are considerable.

Here’s what you need to know about MLB’s labor turmoil.

What do the players want?

A bigger bite at the apple. The average major league salary has dropped 6.4% since 2017, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, MLB has seen record revenues, topping out at $10.7 billion in 2019. The players want to level the playing field.

Doing so will require a large-scale restructuring of an economic system that disadvantages less-experienced players by requiring three years of major-league service to be eligible for salary arbitration and six for free agency. But that isn’t even the players’ biggest gripe.

» READ MORE: Tax? What tax? Perhaps the Phillies should follow the Mets’ bold strategy

The root of the issue, according to many players, is what Max Scherzer described Wednesday as “a competition problem.” Players believe not enough teams are actively trying to win — and therefore not paying big salaries — because the CBA rewards the worst teams with the highest amateur draft picks and the most money to sign them. The number of 95-loss teams rose from three in 2011 and four in 2012 to eight in 2018 and six this year.

“Adjustments have to be made in order to bring out the competition,” Scherzer said in a Zoom call to announce his record contract with the New York Mets. “As players, that’s absolutely critical to us to have a highly competitive league. When we don’t have that, we have issues.”

What do the owners and MLB want?

Two words: expanded playoffs.

The owners proposed a 14-team field, according to the New York Post, and while the format of their postseason concept isn’t known, going from 10 teams to 14 would increase revenues from ticket sales and especially television deals and put more money in everyone’s pocket.

But the players are concerned that granting more teams entry into the postseason would further disincentivize owners from spending. If teams can get into the playoffs with 85 wins rather than 90, it stands to reason that they may attempt to compete with a lower payroll.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ challenge in ‘next step’: Don’t waste prime years of their star core

Manfred is hyper-focused on on-field changes, such as a pitch clock, that will make games more enjoyable to watch. But those rules can be negotiated independent of the CBA, and the owners may be unwilling to trade those advances for economic changes, especially since they’re mostly pleased with the status quo.

Given the owners’ appetite for expanded playoffs, the players likely will make sure they withhold their stamp of approval in return for something substantial, such as a modification of the draft system or free agency based on factors other than service time.

Who will blink first?

Some owners may get antsy the longer they’re unable to sell tickets for next season. But it would seem far more difficult to unify 1,200 players — many of whom don’t stay in the majors long enough to ever cash in on the millions available in free agency — than 30 billionaire owners.

The players stuck together last year in demanding 100% of their salaries for every game they played during the 60-game schedule. And to hear Scherzer tell it, they are resolved to see this through, too, regardless of whether they make $600,000 per year or $43.3 million, his new annual salary from the Mets.

“We’re absolutely committed to doing that,” said Scherzer, who serves on the MLBPA’s executive subcommittee. “When I hear every player, whether young or old, they’re all saying the same thing, clubhouse to clubhouse. It’s not just me that thinks this. It’s everybody. It’s obvious to all the players.”

Scherzer added that the players have been girding for a fight since the ratification of the last CBA, and the union has assembled “a pretty good war chest” over the last five years to assist middle- and lower-tier players in the event that a stoppage drags on.

So, this may take a while?

Yep. A new CBA won’t be hammered out in a few days, which explains why so many free agents rushed out between Black Friday and Cyber Monday to sign contracts. Teams dished out eight- and nine-figure deals like leftover stuffing and cranberry sauce. The total outlay in November was roughly $2 billion.

» READ MORE: Camden youth baseball players say thanks to Bryce Harper with custom MVP cleats

“You want to sign here before to remove that risk that if the lockout were to go deep into the offseason that free agency would be limited, that you’d be really cramped outside of that,” Scherzer said. “For me, I looked at it as a chance to have those meetings and be able to make that decision and have this process just end now.”

Neither side will project panic. Not with so much time before they begin to lose money and so many fundamental issues at stake for the future of the sport. But if there isn’t a CBA in place before, say, Super Bowl LVI, it’ll be time to activate the DEFCON levels.

How does all this affect the Phillies?

Like every team, the Phillies can’t address 40-man roster needs until the lockout is over. And other than finalizing one-year deals Wednesday night with reliever Corey Knebel and infielder Johan Camargo, they were quiet during this week’s free-agent binge.

“We talked free agency, we talked trades,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “It’s a situation where we had a lot of active talks, but that was it. There’s still a long time in the winter.”

There are also plenty of middle-of-the-order hitters left on the free-agent market, from Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant to Nick Castellanos and Michael Conforto. Those players are in a holding pattern now, too. And when the lockout ends, there will be another frantic burst of signings.

The waiting will be the hardest — and for an entire industry, the most painful — part.