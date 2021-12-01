The re-construction of the Phillies bullpen received its first addition Wednesday when they signed right-hander Corey Knebel, who recorded key postseason outs in October for the Dodgers and could be the new closer.

Knebel’s role remains uncertain as he can fill a variety of late-inning spots. He was an All-Star closer in 2017 with Milwaukee and has worked the past two seasons mostly in the seventh and eighth innings. The 30-year-old Knebel, who signed a one-year deal, was used by the Dodgers in the playoffs as both an opener and in the late-innings.

The contract was finalized just hours before the pending expiration of the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the player’s union, which is expected to cause a lockout and put a freeze on transactions.

Phillies president Dave Dombrowski said last month that finding a closer was his top offseason priority so it could be telling that Knebel was the first free-agent the team signed. Dombrowski was with the Tigers when they drafted Knebel in 2013′s first round and then traded him a year later to Texas.

Knebel has been limited to 39 innings over the past three seasons. Tommy John surgery cost him the entire 2019 season and a strained back muscle sidelined him last season for three months. He suffered the injury in April and posted a 1.83 ERA over 19 regular-season appearances upon returning.

Knebel struggled in 2020 with the Brewers, who traded him to the Dodgers before last season to shed salary. He righted his career by leaning more on his curveball, which has one of the higher spin rates in the majors. Knebel pairs his biting curveball with a fastball that topped out last season at 98 mph, giving him the arsenal to tackle high-leverage outs.

Knebel struck out 10.5 batters per nine innings last season, which is above the league average for relievers but down from the 14.7 per nine he struck out in 2017 and 2018 when he was one of baseball’s premier relievers. The Phillies may have seen enough in Knebel’s late-season push with the Dodgers to think he can return to that form.