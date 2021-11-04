From 2007 to 2011, it was harder to find a cooler place in Philly than Citizens Bank Park during October. There were rally towels and seas of red as a football town became a baseball town once a month for half of a decade, celebrating postseason action and even a World Series win. But last month was the 10th straight October without a playoff game in South Philly. A decade after it rocked, Citizens Bank Park sat quiet again.

The offseason officially started Wednesday morning after rival Atlanta clinched their first World Series title since 1995. Since the last October rally towel was waved in Philly, the Braves and Nationals have won world titles, the Mets have won the pennant, and the Marlins have reached the postseason.

The Phillies, once the class of the National League, have been passed by their rivals. And it’s imperative for them to bring October celebrations back to South Philly. A strong offseason could do that.

» READ MORE: Is MLB headed for a work stoppage? Key questions before the CBA expires

Here’s a look at what awaits them this winter:

Nov. 7: The deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers is at 5 p.m., but the Phillies will not be extending any this year. The one-year qualifying offer is expected to be worth more than $19 million and none of the team’s free agents are worth that much on the open market.

The Phillies declined Andrew McCutchen’s $15 million option ($3 million buyout) and Odubel Herrera’s $11.5 million option ($2.5 million buyout) on Wednesday. McCutchen will become a free agent while Herrera remains eligible for salary arbitration.

The Gold Glove winners will be also announced at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler are finalists.

Nov. 8: Players technically became free agents on Wednesday, but they cannot sign with a new team until five days after the World Series concludes. Baseball’s market has moved extremely slowly in recent years and will only be slower this year as the CBA negotiations between the league and players’ union hang over the winter.

Cam Bedrosian, Archie Bradley, Freddy Galvis, Ian Kennedy, Brad Miller, Matt Moore and Héctor Neris are free agents. It will be interesting to see what type of interest Neris garners after posting a 2.51 ERA in his final 40 appearances and seeming to gravitate toward the set-up role.

The finalists for baseball’s major awards will be announced at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. Wheeler is expected to be a finalist for the National League’s Cy Young Award and Bryce Harper will be a finalist for the NL MVP.

Nov. 9: The GM meetings open in Carlsbad, Calif. Dave Dombrowski is scheduled to talk to reporters on Tuesday and Wednesday before the meetings conclude Thursday morning. The meetings bring together all of the game’s decision makers along with player agents as the hot stove is usually ignited here. But this year could be different as labor negotiations continue.

» READ MORE: A $20 million free agent? Cheaper options to improve the Phillies in 2022

Nov. 11: The Silver Slugger Award winners will be announced at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. Harper and Realmuto are finalists. Realmuto’s 17 homers ranked fifth among NL catchers and his 73 RBIs ranked second. Harper’s .615 slugging percentage was tops among all major leaguers.

Nov. 15: Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins will be first-timers on the Hall of Fame ballot, which will be sent to eligible members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Rollins has a strong Hall case, but it will be an uphill climb for him to reach Cooperstown on his first try. Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens will be on the ballot for the 10th and final time.

Nov. 16: Former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler is the heavy favorite to win the National League’s Manager of the Year, two seasons after John Middleton overruled Matt Klentak and Andy MacPhail to fire Kapler after another September collapse. Kapler’s Giants won 107 games this season and the Phillies have gone 25-33 in the last two Septembers without him.

Nov. 17: The Cy Young Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. The last Phillies pitcher to win the award was Roy Halladay in 2010. Wheeler led the majors in innings (213⅓) and the NL in strikeouts (247) while finishing with the fifth-best ERA (2.78) in the NL.

Nov. 18: Harper could become the first Phillies player since Rollins in 2007 to win the MVP Award, which will be announced at 6 p.m. on MLB Network. Harper led the majors in slugging percentage (.615) and OPS (1.044.) His batting average (.309) ranked third in the NL and his 35 homers were the sixth most. His peers awarded him last month with the NL’s Outstanding Player Award.

» READ MORE: Here’s how we’d address the Phillies’ three biggest offseason needs

Nov. 19: This is the deadline to add minor-leaguers to the 40-man roster and protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Two likely additions to the 40-man roster are shortstop Luis Garcia and outfielder Jhailyn Ortiz.

Dec. 1: This is the deadline for the Phillies to tender contracts to players not yet eligible for free agency. José Alvarado, Seranthony Domínguez, Zach Eflin, Rhys Hoskins, Travis Jankowski, Andrew Knapp, Roman Quinn and Ronald Torreyes are eligible for arbitration along with Herrera if his option is declined. Alvarado, Dominguez, Eflin, and Hoskins are locks. Knapp seems to be on the bubble while Quinn, Torreyes, and Herrera should be non-tendered. A non-tendered player becomes a free agent but could still come to spring training with the Phils on a minor-league deal.

The Collective Bargaining agreement is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. The league and player’s union have been negotiating since the summer, but a deal does not feel imminent. If an agreement is not struck, all player movement is expected to be frozen as the league imposes a lockout.

Dec. 5: Dick Allen will have a shot to finally make the Hall of Fame when the Golden Days Committee meets. The results will be announced that evening on MLB Network. Allen, who died in December of 2020, needs 12 votes from the 16-person committee. He fell a vote shy in 2014 when the committee last met. Allen was baseball’s best hitter over the first decade of his career, as his 165 OPS+ from 1964-73 led the majors, better than all-time greats such as Hank Aaron, Harmon Killebrew, and Willie McCovey.

Dec. 6: The winter meetings open in Orlando, but they are expected to be cancelled if the CBA is not settled by then. This four-day gathering of almost everyone who works in the game is usually a busy place for player movement. But that might not be the case this year.

Dec. 9: The winter meetings wrap up with the Rule 5 draft, which allows a team to select an unprotected player from another team and keep them as long as they carry them on their major-league roster all season. The Phillies drafted shortstop Kyle Holder last year from the Yankees before trading him a month later to the Reds for cash considerations.

» READ MORE: Who stays, who goes? Forecasting the 2022 outlook for every Phillies player.

Jan. 14: This is the deadline for teams and players to exchange salary arbitration figures before their arbitration trials begin. The Phillies usually settle with their players before trial, but they did go in front of an arbitrator in 2020 to settle Realmuto’s contract.

Jan. 20: The Hall of Fame class for 2022 will be announced. A player needs 75% of the votes to be elected and 5% to remain on the ballot. It will be interesting to see how close Rollins comes and if Howard can garner enough votes to remain on the ballot. Scott Rolen received 52.9% of the votes last year in his fourth year on the ballot, a 17.6% jump from the previous year. His candidacy is worth watching.

Middle of February: Assuming the CBA is finalized, the Phillies will report to Clearwater, Fla. for spring training. They begin Grapefruit League play on Feb. 26 against the Yankees in Tampa. Five weeks later, it’s Opening Day in Houston on March 31 against the American League champion Astros.