Starting a runner at second base in extra innings did little to help the length of games in terms of time. The average length of each game this season was 3 hours, 6 minutes, compared with a record-long 3:10 minutes in 2019. Both are far too long. The time of nine-inning games actually went up to a record 3:07 from 3:05, and the only reason overall time of games went down was because of seven-inning doubleheaders and the new extra-inning rule.