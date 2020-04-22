You’re missing baseball, right? Don’t you wish there was a Phillies game - a live one and not a canned replay - to watch? Well, maybe you’re better off re-watching some of those wins from yesteryear. A day-by-day projection from Baseball Reference has the Phillies in last place through the first month of what would have been the 2020 season. The website is using Out Of The Park, a popular baseball computer-game, to play out the games that have been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. So far, it hasn’t gone the Phillies way. Our baseball writers - Bob Brookover, Scott Lauber, and Matt Breen - checked in with the Fantasy Land Phillies.