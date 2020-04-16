I think this in a lot of ways, as you said, it kind of foreshadows what we’re going to get. You have to think back in your mind because now you think of that team and you think of them in a certain way because they got over the top in 2008, won the World Series, got back in 2009, won the division again in 2010 and 2011, and we now think of this as the golden era in Phillies history. But I kind of had to remind myself that this team you’re watching at the end of the ‘07 season, they had gone through two or three years in a row of nearly missing the playoffs. They were seven back with 17 to play memorably in this particular season. They hadn’t accomplished much of anything yet. And you know in your mind, I think you were sort of thinking how are they going to blow this? How are they going to come up just short this time? It would’ve been so Phillies of that era, in ‘04, ‘05, ‘06, to just miss. And the fact that they win this game, they do it so convincingly and the Mets get stomped in New York. There was drama, but it was a little anticlimactic I found toward the end because they weren’t going to blow it. And then we’re going to get over the top and this was different than anything the Phillies had experienced in 14 years since 1993. So if you think of it in those terms, it was really kind of an emotional day for the organization.