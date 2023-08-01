Source: Phillies acquire pitcher Michael Lorenzen in trade with the Tigers

MIAMI — The Phillies made their first deal of the trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon, acquiring right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers for infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee, according to a source.

Lorenzen, 31, has posted a 3.58 ERA in 105⅔ innings this season, the second-highest total of his career. He is signed through this season. The trade is pending a physical.

Lorenzen, who has a 4.02 ERA through parts of nine seasons, is coming off the first All-Star season of his career. He has improved his command this season with Detroit, seeing his walk rate drop from 10.7% in 2022 with the Angels to 6.5% in 2023.

The Phillies like that Lorenzen has a history of starting and relieving, and has a big arsenal with multiple breaking balls and a good changeup. He has a traditional starter’s mix with the ability to go to the bullpen. According to Baseball Savant, he throws seven pitches: a four-seam fastball, a slider, a changeup, a sinker, a sweeper, a cutter and a curveball.

Lee, a 20-year-old infielder, has posted a .279/.367/.395 slash line this season between rookie ball and high-A Jersey Shore with five home runs. He was the Phillies’ No. 7 prospect, according to Baseball America.

