In a realistic, self-aware assessment last week, Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies are more likely contending for a wild-card berth than a division title and boasted of their trove of pitching prospects. He painted an organization that wants to win now but is more than one player from reaching the World Series.

Then, Dombrowski said this: “We’ve actually won the season series against all of the clubs that are the top teams. We’ve shown that we can beat Milwaukee; we’ve shown we can beat St. Louis; we’ve shown we can beat the Dodgers; we’ve shown we can beat San Diego. We have the ability to do that.”

And this: “If you make the postseason, anything can happen. And I do think we have a nice structure for a short series. We have really good starting pitching at the top, our bullpen’s deep and throwing very well, and when we’re healthy, I think we can hit good pitching as well as anybody. We’re dangerous in that type of situation.”

Executives can talk themselves into anything this time of year, and the Phillies president of baseball operations sure sounded like he’s feeling a push-pull from the wing of his front office that’s advocating for the hoarding of prospects and his inner voice that usually defaults to going all-in.

But now, with the trade deadline set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dealer Dave must be Dealer Dave, even at the expense of (gulp!) a top prospect or two.

Because everything the Phillies do is framed by a 10-year absence from the postseason. Because they are eight games over .500 for the first time since June 15, 2019. And because, with Jean Segura likely to return this week and Bryce Harper perhaps by the end of the month, the Phillies have their best chance to let some October sunlight peek through the cloud that’s followed them for a decade.

Consider what’s happening in Seattle. The Mariners, the only team absent from the playoffs longer than the Phillies and run by wheeler-dealer Jerry Dipoto, acquired ace right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds late Friday night for their Nos. 1, 2, 6, and 26 prospects, according to Baseball America’s rankings.

A steep price? You bet, especially since the Mariners are vying solely for a wild card. But they’re in prime position to seize a playoff spot, and when you haven’t gotten there since 2001, you do whatever it takes.

“We’ve got a chance to do something really big here this year,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters. “You have got to step out and take a chance once in a while. If you ultimately want to get the reward, take a little risk — and that’s what we’ve got here.”

Castillo’s off the board, but other trade candidates could start Game 2 or 3 for the Phillies in a wild-card series and remain under club control next year.

Oakland’s Frankie Montas, 29, has a 1.96 ERA in his last five starts and a 3.18 mark in 19 starts overall, and isn’t eligible for free agency until after next season. Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle, 27, has a 2.83 ERA in his last nine starts, a 3.93 ERA since 2020, and one more year of club control. Miami’s Pablo López, 26, has two more years of control and a 3.25 ERA in the last two seasons.

It’s doubtful the Phillies would be able to acquire any of them without giving up one of their big three pitching studs -- Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, or Griff McGarry — and possibly another top farmhand, such as catcher Logan O’Hoppe. Thus far, Dombrowski has signaled to teams that none is available.

But there’s a difference between driving a hard bargain and drawing a line in the sand. Doing the latter is difficult when your most recent postseason appearance came during the first Obama Administration, and the Cardinals and Padres — your prime competition for the last two playoff spots — are reportedly the frontrunners for Juan Soto.

Through the weekend, asking prices for starting pitchers were said to be astronomical, according to multiple sources. But one major league source suggested that trading from the Phillies’ second or third tier of pitching prospects — Ben Brown or lefty Erik Miller, for example — “should get them something.” And they have scouted the Angels’ Noah Syndergaard, Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi, Pittsburgh’s José Quintana, and other starters with expiring contracts.

But Montas, Mahle, or López would be more ambitious, potentially more impactful moves.

“I know who’s running the show and I know what he’s done in the past,” Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins told reporters over the weekend. “[Dombrowski] likes to add. I feel like we’ve done enough that we’re obviously in this thing and adding something makes sense.”

Besides — and here’s where you should cover your eyes if you love prospects — the risk associated with dealing the most promising players in a farm system is often overblown.

From 2009 through 2011, the Phillies made chock-full-o-prospect trades to get Cliff Lee, Roy Halladay, Roy Oswalt and Hunter Pence and to ship Lee to Seattle. Here are the minor leaguers that changed hands: Jason Knapp, Carlos Carrasco, Jason Donald, Lou Marson, Travis d’Arnaud, Kyle Drabek, Michael Taylor, Tyson Gillies, Phillippe Aumont, JC Ramirez, Anthony Gose, Jonathan Villar, Jarred Cosart, Jon Singleton, Josh Zeid, and Domingo Santana.

Any regrets there? Maybe Carrasco, and he didn’t become a rotation mainstay in Cleveland until six years after getting dealt there.

Maybe Painter, Abel, and McGarry will all develop into top-notch major league starters. It’s more likely that one or two makes it big. If the Phillies are confident in their self-scouting, they should turn one of them into Montas or Mahle.

“We know Dave likes to go for it,” another major league source said this weekend, “and if they keep playing well and Harper comes back in the picture down the stretch, you could see him going big.”

The Mariners went big to try to end their playoff drought. Will the Phillies?

Check back at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Tick, tock.

