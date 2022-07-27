In assessing the trade market this week, Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies identified “eight or nine teams” as definitive sellers and 13 that were behaving as buyers. That leaves eight or nine clubs that are undecided.

One team and player to watch: the Boston Red Sox and Nathan Eovaldi.

Last year, the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals shook up the market by deciding in the final days before the deadline to sell. The Red Sox, who dropped into last place in the American League East on Tuesday night, could reach a similar conclusion if things don’t turn around in the next few days.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said in a radio interview this week that the team has no intention of trading star shortstop Xander Bogaerts or third baseman Rafael Devers. Over the last few days, multiple scouts seemed to concur.

But if the Sox wave the white flag on making the playoffs (they were 3½ games out of the final AL playoff spot entering play Wednesday), they could trade a few players with expiring contracts, including Eovaldi.

Dombrowski said Monday that the Phillies will likely prioritize adding another starting pitcher because of the uncertainty over Zach Eflin’s bruised right knee. They could have interest in Eovaldi, who pitched for Dombrowski’s World Series-winning team in Boston in 2018.

Eovaldi, a 32-year-old right-hander, has a 4.30 ERA in 14 starts. He’s owed about $8 million through the end of the season before reaching free agency.

“I’m going to be honest: I don’t pay attention to [the trade deadline],” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “All I’m worried about is the ballclub and what we’re doing on a day-to-day basis. The front office will take care of all that [trade] stuff.”

Schwarber doesn’t blame the derby

Six games removed from the All-Star break, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is 2-for-22 with eight strikeouts, including an 0-for-3 in a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves. It’s an undeniable slump.

Just don’t go thinking his swing got messed up by the home run derby.

“It’s a myth,” Schwarber said of the long-held notion that competing in the annual homer-hitting contest on the eve of the All-Star Game has been a detriment for some hitters. “It’s what you make of it. It’s just a myth. I saw Juan [Soto] do it last year and he had an incredible second half. It’s the way the game is.”

Indeed, for every Bobby Abreu in 2005, there are scores of hitters who were unaffected by their derby participation. In 2018, Bryce Harper batted .300 and slugged .538 after winning the derby.

Schwarber, who lost to Albert Pujols in the first round of the derby, got ridiculously hot in June, hitting 12 homers in 103 at-bats for a .680 slugging percentage and reaching base at a .385 clip from the Phillies’ leadoff spot. His torrid pace continued into this month, with back-to-back two-homer games against the Washington Nationals on July 5-6.

But Schwarber began to cool even before the All-Star Game. In 10 games leading into the break, he went 3-for-40 (.075) with 18 strikeouts. What has happened since is a continuation of that. Since July 7, he’s in a 5-for-62, 26-strikeout funk.

If anything, Schwarber’s struggles resemble his issues in April and May, when he wasn’t making consistent contact or reaching base with regularity.

“I’ve had guys do the derby, and it’s done nothing but help them,” Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long said. “I saw Bryce Harper do the derby and he was unbelievable that second half. I do think it’s a myth.”

Extra bases

J.T. Realmuto finished with two hits, including a two-run single. He has a nine-game hitting streak during which he’s 14-for-32 (.438). ... Jean Segura, sidelined since May 31 with a broken right index finger, was scheduled to play second base Wednesday night for triple-A Lehigh Valley. He began his minor league assignment by going 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday night. He’s eligible to be reinstated from the injured list Sunday and could potentially join the Phillies for next week’s series in Atlanta. ... The Phillies signed fourth-round pick Alex McFarlane and 11th-rounder Emaarion Boyd. ... Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.78 ERA) will start Thursday night’s series opener against Pirates right-hander Zach Thompson (3-7, 4.64).