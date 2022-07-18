Nate Furman, a former star at Bonner-Prendergast High, and former La Salle University catcher Tatem Levins were among players chosen on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft.

The draft will wrap up with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, starting at 2 p.m.

Nate Furman, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

Furman, 20, was selected in the fourth round as the 121st overall pick by the Cleveland Guardians. The second baseman is a sophomore at UNC Charlotte. He batted .371 with two home runs and 23 RBIs in 58 games this season.

In his freshman season, the 5-foot-8 Furman hit .301.

At Bonner-Prendergast, Furman helped the Friars to back-to-back city championships in 2017-18. As a four-year varsity starter, Furman earned two All-Catholic and All-Delaware County selections.

Cade Hunter, C, Cincinnati Reds

Cade Hunter, a Mount Laurel native, was selected in the fifth round, 153rd overall, by the Cincinnati Reds.

At Virginia Tech, Hunter batted .330 with 17 home runs this season.

The 6-foot-2 catcher was selected in the 35th round in 2019 by the Colorado Rockies after graduating from Lenape High School. He batted .463 with 31 hits, including eight home runs, as a senior.

Josh Hood, SS, Seattle Mariners

A former shortstop at the Penn, Josh Hood was selected in the sixth round (186th overall) by the Seattle Mariners.

The North Carolina state redshirt junior was picked in the 20th round a year ago by the Boston Red Sox. Hood batted .268 with 52 RBIs, including 13 home runs, this season.

He transferred to N.C. State from Penn in 2021. As a Quaker, Hood was named Ivy League rookie of the year and a was a first-team All-Ivy selection in 2020.

Hood, a Vineland native, graduated from St. Augustine Prep, where he helped the team to three straight South Jersey Non-Public A championships from 2016-18.

Tatem Levins, C, Seattle Mariners

Levins, a Langhorne native, was selected in the eighth round as the 246th overall pick by the Seattle Mariners. The catcher played one season at the University of Pittsburgh, where he batted .321 with 16 home runs and 53 RBIs.

The junior transferred to Pitt from La Salle after the Explorers dropped baseball at the end of the 2020-21 academic year. At La Salle, Levins batted .315 with seven homers as a junior.

Levins played baseball at Notre Dame High School in Lawrence Township, N.J. He had a .461 batting average as a senior.