Phillies’ Nick Castellanos pops 250th homer, then pops off about Rob Thomson: ‘Communication over the years has been questionable’

PHOENIX — Nick Castellanos came off the bench Friday night and popped his 250th career home run.

Then, he popped off about his manager.

In a five-minute interview at his locker after the Phillies’ 8-2 victory over the Diamondbacks, Castellanos reiterated that he’s still adjusting to a part-time role after more than a decade as an everyday player in the majors and said he’s “here to do whatever I can to make sure that Philadelphia wins a World Series ring.”

But he didn’t stop there.

Asked if he understands why he isn’t playing as much as he usually does — he has started only 12 of the last 24 games — Castellanos indicated a strained relationship with Rob Thomson over what he described as “questionable” communication.

“I don’t really talk to Rob all that often,” Castellanos said. “I play whenever he tells me to play, and then sit whenever he tells me to sit.”

But since Thomson took over as Phillies manager in 2022, Castellanos’ first year with the team, many players have appreciated his candor and directness.

“Who says that?” Castellanos said.

He added, “Communication over the years has been questionable, at least in my experience. But also I grew up communicating with somebody like my father, which is very blunt, direct, and consistent.”

Thomson benched Castellanos for one game in June for making what the manager described as an “inappropriate” comment in the dugout after being replaced for defense late in a game. Since then, Thomson and Castellanos have insisted there were no hard feelings.

With one year and $20 million remaining on his five-year contract, Castellanos, 33, is having his least productive season at the plate since at least 2022. He’s batting .255 with 17 homers and a .710 OPS in 140 games.

Since the All-Star break, Castellanos is batting .206 with five homers and a .585 OPS. The homer Friday night was his first since Aug. 17 and his first against a right-handed pitcher since July 23 against Boston’s Lucas Giolito.

It was also an indication to Thomson that Castellanos can be productive in a bench role.

“For a guy that’s played every day since he’s come to the big leagues, and probably even in the minor leagues, to take on this role is difficult,” Thomson said before Castellanos made his comments. “He’s trying to adjust, and after tonight, I think that tells me something that he’s starting to get a feel for it.”

Castellanos’ playing time has been reduced since the Phillies traded for outfielder Harrison Bader at the deadline. Initially, Thomson sat Castellanos against tough righties (Jacob deGrom on Aug. 9 in Texas, for instance) to keep lefty-hitting Max Kepler in the lineup.

But with Kepler swinging the bat better, and Bader and Brandon Marsh producing at the plate, Thomson started using Castellanos and Kepler in a right-field platoon, with Castellanos starting only against left-handed pitchers.

A few weeks ago, Thomson said Castellanos knocked on his door before the Phillies faced the Mets in New York last month to ask about the allocation of playing time. Thomson said he offered an explanation.

Castellanos offered a different view.

“There’s just been times where things have been said, and then, over the course of years, I’ll have expectations because I’ll latch on to what’s being said and then actions would be different,” Castellanos said. “And then I’m kind of left just thinking and whatnot. But again, like it is what it is. Adapt, do what I can.

“At the end of the day we’re here to win a World Series.”

And beyond that? Last offseason, the Phillies reportedly discussed trading Castellanos, who said president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told him that was untrue.

Is Castellanos thinking about next year?

“Why would I do that in front of what we have ahead of us?” he said. “That would be really selfish and take away from what we’re trying to do as a group.”

Asked if he’s unhappy, Castellanos said, “That would be creating a narrative.”

“I’m here to win,” he said. “[Owner] John Middleton is paying me money so that I can help the Philadelphia Phillies win a World Series.”