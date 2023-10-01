The Phillies will open the playoffs against the Marlins in an NL wild-card series

NEW YORK — Do the Phillies have a first-round playoff opponent?

Go Fish.

The Phillies will face a familiar foe — the rival Miami Marlins — in the best-of-three wild-card round, a matchup that became increasingly likely over the last few days but wasn’t sealed until after Sunday’s regular-season finales. The series will begin Tuesday, with all games being played at Citizens Bank Park.

» READ MORE: How did the Phillies avoid the pitfalls that befell the Mets and other big-spending teams in 2023?

Advertisement

Although the 84-win Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks clinched wild-card berths Saturday night, the seeding wasn’t determined until Sunday. And when the Diamondbacks gave up four first-inning runs in an eventual 8-1 loss to Houston, the Marlins could point their plane toward Philadelphia by virtue of a tiebreaker, even though they lost, too, 3-0 in Pittsburgh.

The Phillies lost the season series against the Marlins, 7-6, despite outscoring them by a 64-55 margin. The Marlins took two of three games in Philadelphia on April 10-12 and Sept. 8-10.

But Miami’s roster is weaker than even a month ago. Neither ace Sandy Alcantara nor 20-year-old phenom Eury Pérez will pitch in the playoffs because of injuries. Second baseman Luis Arraez, the National League batting champion, hasn’t started since Sept. 23 because of a sprained left ankle.

Through it all, the Marlins won five of their last seven games — and 10 out of 16 — to overtake the swooning Cubs in a four-team wild-card pile-up behind the Phillies. They clinched a playoff spot with a victory in the penultimate game of the season.

And as banged up as they are, they could still present a matchup challenge for the Phillies because of their collection of left-handed pitchers — two starters and four relievers.

Here, then, are a couple questions heading into the series:

» READ MORE: Being more athletic is ‘a big difference’ for the Phillies, starting with their dynamic duo up the middle

Getting it right vs. left(ies)

For Brandon Marsh, a matchup with the lefty-heavy Marlins likely means a seat on the bench for the first two games.

Marsh took Mets reliever Anthony Kay deep in the ninth inning Sunday in New York, his first homer against a left-hander since April 23. But he entered the game batting .221/.315/.358 against lefties and hasn’t started against a lefty since Aug. 30.

It’s bad news for Marsh, then, that the Marlins have Jesús Luzardo (3.63 ERA) and Braxton Garrett (3.66) lined up to start Game 1 and 2, respectively. Their bullpen is loaded with lefties, too, with Tanner Scott, Steven Okert, Andrew Nardi, and A.J. Puk.

“I think, in time, he’s going to be consistent against left-handed pitching,” manager Rob Thomson said. “Lately, he hasn’t seen the ball very well against them.”

If not Marsh, then, who will play left field?

The Phillies called up righty-hitting utilityman Weston Wilson over the weekend and played him in left field for a few innings Sunday in New York. Wilson had a 31-homer, 32-steal season — and a 1.025 OPS against lefties — in triple A.

But Thomson hinted that he might opt for Cristian Pache’s defense in left field, even though the righty-swinging Pache was 4-for-35 with 15 strikeouts since coming back from the injured list in early September.

“If you end up playing Miami and you get those left-handed starters — those starters are pretty good, too — you want to eliminate giving up runs as much as you can,” Thomson said. “So, [Pache] becomes maybe a factor. I haven’t talked to the rest of the staff, but that’s something that I’m thinking about.”

Will Arraez be ready for the series?

Check back Tuesday.

Arraez didn’t play Sunday and has gotten only one at-bat in the last nine days. But he did take grounders over the weekend, and Marlins manager Skip Schumaker sounded a positive note.

“He looked a lot better,” Schumaker told reporters Saturday. “The ground-ball work and the range, and the double-play plant-and-throw, the first step to get to attack the play, he checked a lot of boxes.”

The Marlins improved their offense around Arraez with deadline trades for Jake Burger and Josh Bell, a notorious Phillies tormentor. Entering play Sunday, they were slugging .423 and averaging 4.3 runs per game since the beginning of August, compared to .399 and 4.1 runs per game before that.