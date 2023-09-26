Red October is back as the Phillies clinch the top wild-card spot after a walk-off win

After everything that occurred last October, this year’s Phillies were always going to be compared to — even measured against — last year’s club.

So, they authored a nearly carbon-copy season.

Right down to an Aaron Nola gem in the playoff-clincher.

» READ MORE: Watch the Phillies’ playoff-clinching clubhouse celebration: ‘Dancing On My Own’ is back

Advertisement

But these Phillies, 2022 or 2023 vintage, don’t make anything easy. So, on the verge of locking down a playoff berth Tuesday night — also, the top wild card in the National League and the home series that comes with it — they coughed up a late two-run lead and had to go to extra innings.

And then, on brand, they won in rousing fashion. Don’t you know by now? It’s what they do.

With Cristian Pache on second base as the automatic runner, rookie Johan Rojas sliced a one-out single up the middle in the 10th inning. Pache slid belly-first across home plate for a 3-2 victory that kicked off a party in center field that carried into the clubhouse with beer, champagne, and backup catcher/team DJ Garrett Stubbs’ inimitable playlist.

Mark your calendar: The Phillies, who clinched the No. 4 seed after the Cubs lost in Atlanta, will open the postseason next Tuesday, at home, in a best-of-three series against the Cubs, Diamondbacks, or Marlins.

The echoes to last season were so undeniable as to often border on eerie. From the quicksand starts (22-29 last year; 25-32 this season) to the June awakenings, and the free agents who carried the initial burden of a weighty contract (2022 Nick Castellanos meet 2023 Trea Turner), the seasons followed identical trajectories.

» READ MORE: J.T. Realmuto’s timing is back; why Orion Kerkering can be a secret weapon for the Phillies, and more

And then, there was this:

Nola’s line in the 2022 clincher: 6⅔ innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts.

Nola’s line in this year’s: 6⅔ innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts.

“I think everybody goes through challenges over the course of the year, and there are multiple challenges,” manager Rob Thomson said before the game. “Last year, [Bryce] Harper got hurt; last year, [Zack] Wheeler got hurt. We had a lot of things we had to overcome.

“The group we had last year, which is basically the same group we have this year, they never waffled. They just kept moving forward. I’ve always had confidence they’d do it again, And we did.”

But this year’s group is different. In spring training, owner John Middleton was so bold as to predict the 2023 team would be better. It was, thanks to newcomers like star shortstop Turner and Rojas, a rookie who got called up from double A after the All-Star break and emerged as the starting center fielder.

Jeff Hoffman spent spring training with the Twins. The Phillies had him throw live batting practice to rehabbing Harper in late April, then called him up in May from triple A to avoid losing him to the opt-out in his minor league contract. He emerged as their most consistent reliever, capping his dream season by getting out of a two-on, one-out jam in the top of the 10th.

» READ MORE: Murphy: Did Orion Kerkering just change the Phillies' postseason plans?

Rojas joined a group of young players, including Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh, who showered him with water during a postgame interview on the field. And Turner, after a painfully slow start, joined a star-studded core that caught fire together in August.

Nola represented perhaps the biggest divergence between the two seasons.

A year ago, he placed fourth in the Cy Young Award voting. This season, after not coming to an agreement on a contract extension and betting on himself in his walk year, he gave up 32 homers in 32 starts and posted a 4.46 ERA.

But Nola beat back some of his struggles with runners on base in a promising start last week in Atlanta. Against the Pirates, he simply didn’t put many runners on base. Before Bryan Reynolds began the seventh inning with a homer, Nola allowed only two singles.

By then, the Phillies had given Nola a 2-0 lead on Marsh’s sixth-inning leadoff homer into the bleachers in right-center field and a line-drive sacrifice fly by Harper.

Reynolds’ homer halved the margin, and after the Phillies turned to Craig Kimbrel to face a pocket of right-handed hitters in the eighth inning, he gave up a tying homer to Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 who had a disappointing rookie season.

But the Phillies came back because it’s what they do. Scouts from several teams descended upon Citizens Bank Park over the last few weeks to file reports on the Phillies.

The consensus: Nobody should want to play them in October.

Come back next week. The playoffs begin then.