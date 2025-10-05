Phillies’ bullpen cracks in three-run seventh, as Dodgers steal home-field advantage with Game 1 NLDS win

Rob Thomson sits in his office and reviews scouting reports in the hour before most Phillies home playoff games.

But he never loses track of time.

“What’s really cool,” the manager said, leaning back on his desk chair before Game 1 of the National League division series, “is when the starting pitcher comes out, you can hear the crowd. You don’t get that in the regular season.”

Imagine how it must’ve sounded at 6:16 p.m. Saturday.

By then, Cristopher Sánchez was already loosening in the outfield on his way to the bullpen. But the Phillies were lining up for player introductions when public-address announcer said, “Number 45, Zack Wheeler!”

Cue the eruption.

It was shaping up as one of those ear-splitting October nights in South Philly, the sold-out crowd saluting injured ace Wheeler, building to a crescendo as the Phillies ran up a three-run lead, and roaring in delight at each of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s four strikeouts.

And then ... mute.

All it took was a single, a hit by pitch, and a three-run home run by Dodgers goat-turned-hero Teoscar Hernández against lefty reliever Matt Strahm. The Phillies lost a 5-3 cuticle-chomper, fumbled home-field advantage, and face a must-win Monday night in Game 2 to avoid reaching the brink in barely an eyeblink.

Gulp.

And while you digest all that, let this wash over you: The Phillies have never in their 143-season history won a playoff series after losing Game 1. For all the talk of how difficult it is for an opponent to win in Citizens Bank Park in the postseason, the Phillies have dropped four of their last five home playoff games dating to Games 6 and 7 of the 2023 NL Championship Series.

Oh, but it gets worse. Harrison Bader, the center fielder with the cut-off T-shirts, pastel-colored arm sleeves and boundless energy who has sparked the Phillies since being acquired in a July 31 trade, exited in the seventh inning with what was originally announced as a strained left hamstring. Thomson said postgame that it is actually “groin tightness.” He said they will have more clarity on his status on Sunday.

It was unclear how Bader got injured. Maybe it happened when he sprinted back to the right-center field wall with two out in the seventh inning only to watch Hernández’s drive of a 91-mph Strahm fastball land in the bleachers.

The bridge from the starting pitchers to star closer Jhoan Duran was a sneaky concern for the Phillies going into the playoffs. And Hernández’s homer gave the Dodgers a 5-3 lead after they trailed 3-0 on a second-inning Phillies rally fueled by Hernández’s inability to cut off J.T. Realmuto‘s two-run gap triple and keep it from rolling to the wall.

But the Dodgers’ bullpen is an ulcer-inducing mess. So, it seemed the Phillies were poised for a comeback in the eighth inning when they loaded the bases against Game 4 starter-turned-reliever Tyler Glasnow.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called on lefty Alex Vesia, and Thomson countered with lefty-mashing pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa, who hit a 99.6-mph missile that was hauled in by center fielder Andy Pages.

Right move. Tough-luck outcome.

In a series filled with stars on both sides, the marquee names were mostly quiet.

Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper went 1-for-11 with a walk atop the Phillies’ batting order. Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman were 1-for-12 with two walks. Schwarber struck out three times; Ohtani struck out four times for only the seventh time in his career.

As a pitcher, Ohtani bent in the second inning but didn’t break in his first career postseason start. He retired 10 batters in a row after Realmuto’s triple and actually outlasted Sánchez, who dominated for five innings before stubbing his toe in the sixth.

And that was when the game turned.

It all started when Sánchez, stepping into Wheeler’s role as the tone-setting Game 1 starter, issued a two-out walk to Freeman. Tommy Edman followed with a single before Kiké Hernández lined a double that rattled around the left-field corner long enough to enable Edman to run through a stop sign and score behind Freeman, cutting the margin to 3-2.

Thomson had to go to the bullpen at least one inning earlier than he wanted. And although David Robertson got out of the sixth, he gave up a leadoff single to Pages and hit Will Smith to open the seventh.

On came Strahm, the Phillies’ high-leverage lefty. He froze Ohtani on a sinker at the knees and got Betts to pop out. Hernández took the first pitch for a ball, then unloaded on a high fastball.

There wasn’t any coming back from that for the Phillies, even against the Dodgers’ leaky pen. And suddenly, after 96 wins and a division title, the season is in peril.