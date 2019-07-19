It was a reminder that forever isn’t what it used to be, and the unforgivable scandal of today can lose its shock value by tomorrow afternoon. There was no way that Lance Armstrong would ever be let back into the mainstream of cycling, just as there was no way baseball would have a place for Barry Bonds or Mark McGwire, and just as Tiger Woods had no hope of returning to the public eye after his wife put a seven-iron through the car window as he tried to escape the self-inflicted unraveling of his personal life.