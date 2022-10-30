HOUSTON — If you’re going to lose, do it right.

Show up flat. Emotionally spent. Throw a bunch of meatballs, kick it around, and give it away from the bench.

Then fly back to Citizens Bank Park, where the most raucous crowd in baseball lives and feeds, and go get ‘em come Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Seriously. If your ace is going to give up three doubles on four pitches to start Game 2 of the World Series, let the calamities rain. Get them out of the way. It’s a seven-game series. Consider it something like a juice cleanse.

Or, in this case, a 5-2 enema.

Let your first baseman fail to pick a low throw that cost you a third run in the first inning, then watch their first baseman make a clean pick on an identical throw later in the game.

Get the leadoff man on in the fifth and sixth innings, when Astros starter Framber Valdez finally looks shaky, then ground into double plays to quash the threat.

And, most of all, let your hapless starter dangle in the fifth inning like a tethered goat. Astros cleanup hitter Alex Bregman proved to be the tiger that devoured that tree-bound bait. With Zack Wheeler flagging in the fifth, Bregman bashed a 405-foot, two-run home run off a lazy slider that hung like a piñata at a birthday party.

The slider was the sort of pitch you usually see from a $50,000 batting-practice coach who’s goofing around, not a $118 million perennial Cy Young candidate.

Then again, Wheeler didn’t look like an $18 pitcher, much less a $118 million pitcher. The Phillies didn’t start him in Game 1, which would have been a normal four days of rest, in order to give him extra time to recover from pitching the clinching Game 5 of the NLCS. Wheeler’s ERA was 1.07 runs better in 2022 when pitching with the extra day.

He looks like he needs an extra month.

His fastball velocity, which usually hovers around 97 or 98 mph, remained 3 or 4 mph lower. His slider lacked bite. He was, literally, historically bad. He now is the first pitcher to give up extra-base hits to the first three batters he faced in a World Series game.

Was he tired? Or was he injured? After throwing a career-high in innings last season, shoulder discomfort delayed Wheeler’s winter program, cost him his first start of the season, made him stink in April while he built up strength. He then missed a month from late August to late September, with forearm issues. Lately, he’s looked like he either aggravated one of those injuries, developed another injury, or hasn’t rebuilt the stamina he lost in the layoff. He never looked right Saturday.

Wheeler wasn’t the only Phillie on fumes. The lineup, top to bottom, looked spent Saturday night.

That might have had something to do with their 4 hour, 34 minute, 10-inning slog into the wee hours of Saturday morning — the wee hours in Philadelphia, anyway. Game 1 began at 8:04 p.m. EST, ended after midnight back in Philly, and the boys might have had a hard time sleeping after all the excitement that was J.T. Realmuto’s game-winning home run.

If Realmuto’s regulation double and overtime homer provided the brawn in Game 1, then Rob Thomson provided the brains. He got 17 scoreless outs from his relievers Friday. He needed at least 14 from his bullpen Saturday, too, because Wheeler had no business throwing a single pitch after he struck out Jeremy Peña with a runner on in the fifth.

He would be facing AL MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez, a lefthanded hitter, then Bregman, the cleanup hitter, then Yuli Gurriel, who entered hitting .382 in the playoffs. The bullpen was entirely completely available.

But no.

Thomson stayed with his ace, who wasn’t really an ace Saturday night, and the team paid for that decision.

That’s OK. Nobody’s right all the time.

Not even Canadians.