Most evaluators agree that the success or failure of a draft class can’t be assessed for at least five years because of the time that it takes players to develop in the minor leagues. It would be premature, then, to decry any of the four drafts overseen by MacPhail and general manager Matt Klentak. If anything, there’s still hope that Spencer Howard (2017 second round), lefty Damon Jones (2017 18th round) and a few others will pan out. The Phillies also think highly of several international signings, notably right-hander Adonis Medina.