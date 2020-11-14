Liam Hendriks: If any reliever is going to cash in, it’s the hard-throwing right-hander, who will be 32 in February. Over the last two seasons with Oakland, he has 5.3 wins above replacement, a 1.79 ERA, and 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings, putting him at the top of the reliever market and perhaps in line for last year’s Drew Pomeranz contract (four years, $34 million with San Diego). Then again, how many teams will take that leap?