“Signing Bryce Harper, there’s a direct link between that and achieving a strategic objective of winning the World Series. Signing a relief pitcher for one year and $2 million doesn’t have the same impact,” Middleton said. “I’m not touching that decision. I don’t even think I want to know about that decision, frankly. And I’m certainly not going to have input into that decision. The big decision is exactly where CEOs have to be. Those are decisions that make a difference."