“I think the best way I can answer that is that both of those guys are feeling very good right now, which is obviously the most important thing,” Klentak said when asked if Kingery and Hunter would be ready for the season opener on July 24. “They still have to pass consecutive tests and follow the rest of the protocols before they return, but I think the fact that they’re both feeling good bodes well for their time frames. Beyond that, I really couldn’t speculate about any return date just because we know that the time it takes to return can vary depending on the details of the protocols.”