“It was weeks ago that we had a scare in Clearwater, and there were a number of people affected by that, and it was nerve-wracking for us because these were players we expect to play a substantial role,” manager Joe Girardi said after Monday’s workout. “Now that we are all together and being tested on a regular basis, my hope is that we can all stay healthy, and when we get these guys back we’ll be pretty whole. I think it could be unusual for some clubs to be whole when the season starts.”