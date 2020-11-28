But those teams are not the Phillies, a team that would keep punching itself in the face even if both arms were cut off. This was just the latest, but most tangibly tone deaf maneuver by a franchise that has consistently stubbed its toe in public since Middleton – a tobacco scion reportedly worth more than $3.4 billion – assumed control of the club in 2016. He’s given a whole new meaning to the phrase he coined: “Stupid money.”