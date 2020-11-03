They did make an $18.9 million qualifying offer to Realmuto, which will get them draft-pick compensation if he signs elsewhere, but they declined to make that offer to shortstop Didi Gregorius because they did not want to give him a $5.9 million raise even for one season. Realmuto, as arguably the best available free agent, is sure to turn down the qualifying offer, and it does seem likely that his free-agency process will drag out at least into January and possibly even February.