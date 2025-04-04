Tonight’s Phillies-Dodgers game won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Neither will Saturday’s.

Shohei Ohtani is coming to town as the Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park, but you’ll need to click around to find the game on TV.

The timing is unfortunate. The Dodgers and their $330 million payroll come into town riding high on an eight-game winning streak. Yoshinobu Yamamoto — the Japanese star the Phillies tried to land in the 2023 offseason — is set to take the mound tonight for the Dodgers for the first time against Philly, but the game will only be available to Apple TV+ subscribers as part of its Friday Night Baseball slate, which features two exclusive MLB games each week.

Advertisement

The Phillies have also gotten off to a strong start this season, entering Friday night’s with a 5-1 record after back-to-back series wins against the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies. The team’s hottest bat belongs to Edmundo Sosas, who is batting .600 but will likely ride the bench with starting shortstop Trea Turner back healthy.

If you want to avoid the hassle of clicking around to watch what could be a preview of this year’s National League championship series, just tune in to listen on 94.1 WIP, where Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker will call all three games. But if you want to see all the action, here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream this weekend’s Phillies games:

Friday night, you’ll need Apple TV+ to stream Phillies-Dodgers

First up is Friday’s game against the Dodgers, which will stream on Apple TV+ as part of his Friday Night Baseball doubleheader (Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers is the evening’s other game).

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Philly time, with Jesus Luzardo taking the mount for the Phillies. Acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins back in December, Luzardo struck out 11 batters in his Phillies’ debut last week against the Washington Nationals.

Calling the game will be play-by-play announcer Alex Faust and analyst Ryan Spilborghs, the former Rockies outfielder turned broadcaster. Tricia Whitaker will offer reports from Citizens Bank Park.

With no pre- or postgame show airing on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Apple has its own pregame show beginning at 6 p.m. featuring Lauren Gardner, Xavier Scruggs, and Russell Dorsey.

If you’re not currently a subscriber to Apple TV+, the service runs $9.99 a month with a free seven-day trial. You also might find the game airing at bars and restaurants around Philadelphia, thanks to Apple’s distribution deal with DirecTV. Just call ahead to make sure.

The Phillies have one more Apple TV+ game during the first half of the season — June 20 against the New York Mets.

Saturday’s Phillies-Dodgers game will air on FS1

The second game of the Phillies-Dodgers series will move to FS1, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. It’s the first of eight Phillies games Fox currently has on its schedule.

Taking the mound for the Phillies will be Aaron Nola, who’s looking to rebound after giving up five runs to the Washington Nationals last week in the team’s only loss of the season. He’ll face Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki, who declined to meet with the Phillies in the offseason before signing with Los Angeles.

Calling the game is play-by-play announcer Eric Collins, the voice of the Charlotte Hornets alongside former NBAer Dell Curry, the father of superstar Steph Curry. He’ll be joined in the booth by analyst and former catcher A.J. Pierzynski, while Ken Rosenthal will report live from Citizens Bank Park.

This is Fox’s 30th season airing MLB games, which will include broadcasting its 26th World Series. The network will also air the All-Star game and broadcast a game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee in August.

Sunday’s Phillies game is back on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies’ final game agains the Dodgers will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Calling the game will be Tom McCarthy, in his 19th season on television with the Phillies. Joining him in the booth will be John Kruk and former Phillies MVP Mike Schmidt, calling his first game of the season.

Phillies Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Phillies Postgame Live will immediately follow the final out. And because the game is airing on NBC Sports Philadelphia, fans at home will get to see recently-retired Big 5 basketball coach Fran Dunphy toss out the ceremonial first pitch.

Phillies’ record and NL East standings

Phillies news

Upcoming Phillies TV schedule